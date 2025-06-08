Former MMA champion and UFC welterweight Ben Askren has been hospitalized with severe pneumonia, his wife posted to social media Saturday.

"You may have heard that my husband Ben is going through something," Amy Askren wrote on Facebook. "He developed severe pneumonia which came on very suddenly. He's currently in the hospital and unable to respond to anything at this time. We welcome all prayers for healing and peace."

Amy went on to request the public for privacy for their family. The couple have three children together in Wisconsin.

Askren (19-2), who retired from MMA in 2019, was a two-time NCAA Division I champion in wrestling and a member of the 2008 U.S. Olympic team. He won welterweight titles in Bellator MMA and One Championship, before making a high-profile transition to the UFC at the later part of his career in 2019.

Askren went 1-2 in the UFC, with a victory over former champion Robbie Lawler.