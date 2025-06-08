        <
          Former MMA star Ben Askren in hospital with severe illness

          • Brett OkamotoJun 8, 2025, 02:15 AM
              Brett Okamoto has reported on mixed martial arts and boxing at ESPN since 2010. He has covered all of the biggest events in combat sports during that time, including in-depth interviews and features with names such as Dana White, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao and Georges St-Pierre. He was also a producer on the 30 for 30 film: "Chuck and Tito," which looked back at the careers and rivalry of Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz. He lives in Las Vegas, and is an avid, below-average golfer in his spare time.
          Former MMA champion and UFC welterweight Ben Askren has been hospitalized with severe pneumonia, his wife posted to social media Saturday.

          "You may have heard that my husband Ben is going through something," Amy Askren wrote on Facebook. "He developed severe pneumonia which came on very suddenly. He's currently in the hospital and unable to respond to anything at this time. We welcome all prayers for healing and peace."

          Amy went on to request the public for privacy for their family. The couple have three children together in Wisconsin.

          Askren (19-2), who retired from MMA in 2019, was a two-time NCAA Division I champion in wrestling and a member of the 2008 U.S. Olympic team. He won welterweight titles in Bellator MMA and One Championship, before making a high-profile transition to the UFC at the later part of his career in 2019.

          Askren went 1-2 in the UFC, with a victory over former champion Robbie Lawler.