How to watch PFL semifinals: Welterweights and featherweights

The semifinals of the 2025 PFL World Tournament begin Thursday night, with the first fights taking place at Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Tennessee. The welterweights and featherweights will take center stage in Music City.
Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and Disney+. The main card is scheduled to begin at 11 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+.
Main card
Welterweight: Jason Jackson vs. Thad Jean
Featherweight: Jesus Pinedo vs. Gabriel Braga
Welterweight: Logan Storley vs. Masayuki Kikuiri
Featherweight: Movlid Khaybulaev vs. Tae Kyun Kim
Prelims
Featherweight (alternates): Jeremy Kennedy vs. Adam Borics
Welterweight (alternates): Magomed Umalatov vs. Anthony Ivy
Welterweight (showcase): Joseph Luciano vs. Sarek Shields
Welterweight (showcase): Mukhamed Berkhamov vs. Kendly St. Louis
Featherweight (showcase): Alexei Pergande vs. Mike Bardsley
Bantamweight (showcase): Jason Danner vs. Nathan Gilmore
How to watch the fights
Watch the fights on ESPN+.
Fans can catch all the action in the PFL streaming hub.
There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every PFL card.