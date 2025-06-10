How to watch PFL semifinals: Welterweights and featherweights

Open Extended Reactions

The semifinals of the 2025 PFL World Tournament begin Thursday night, with the first fights taking place at Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Tennessee. The welterweights and featherweights will take center stage in Music City.

Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and Disney+. The main card is scheduled to begin at 11 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+.

Main card

Prelims

How to watch the fights

Watch the fights on ESPN+.

Fans can catch all the action in the PFL streaming hub.

There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every PFL card.