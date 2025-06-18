The semifinals of the 2025 PFL World Tournament continue Friday night from Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas, as the lightweights, bantamweights and women's flyweights enter the cage.
Coverage begins with the prefight show at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and Disney+. The main card is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+.
Main card
Lightweight: Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Kevin Lee
Women's flyweight: Liz Carmouche vs. Elora Dana
Lightweight (showcase): Mansour Barnaoui vs. Archie Colgan
Bantamweight: Marcirley Alves vs. Jake Hadley
Bantamweight: Justin Wetzell vs. Mando Gutierrez
Prelims
Lightweight: Brent Primus vs. Alfie Davis
Women's flyweight: Ekaterina Shakalova vs. Jena Bishop
Bantamweight (alternates): Magomed Magomedov vs. Sarvarjon Khamidov
Lightweight (alternates): Antonio Caruso vs. Vinicius Cenci
Lightweight (showcase): Darragh Kelly vs. Mike Hamel
Bantamweight (showcase): Matheus Mattos vs. Lazaro Dayron
Women's flyweight (alternates): Saray Orozco vs. Ilara Joanne
Welterweight (showcase): Alan Dominguez vs. Nick Meck
How to watch the fights
Watch the fights on ESPN+: Get ESPN+ here.
Fans can catch all the action in the PFL streaming hub.
There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every PFL card.