MMA is a true example of an international sport. Between its two premier promotions -- the UFC and the PFL -- there are 10 countries represented among the 17 divisional champions.

That doesn't come close to accounting for the nearly 100 other home countries of fighters on the rosters of both organizations. With 26 fighters from eight nations capping off the UFC's International Fight Week at UFC 317 in Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena on Saturday (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV; prelims at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN), ESPN set out to determine which countries stand out from the rest.

Brett Okamoto, Andreas Hale, Jeff Wagenheim, Dre Waters, Carlos Contreras Legaspi, James Regan, Ian Parker, Alecia Hamm and Marcus Vanderberg analyzed the current landscape of MMA to rank the 10 countries with the strongest presence in MMA. The voting criteria were based on four factors: current champions, ranked fighters across all divisions in the UFC and the PFL, prospect pipeline (fighters who are rising contenders and future stars) and the total number of fighters represented in top promotions in MMA.

1. United States

UFC/PFL champions: 1 | ESPN-ranked fighters: 3 | 2024 ranking: 1

The United States currently boasts only one UFC champion, but it remains the leading powerhouse of mixed martial arts. At any given time, nearly half of the UFC's roster is from the U.S.

The country's stables did take a big hit this month, however, as former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Jon Jones announced his retirement from competition. Jones was the leader of the sport for years. His departure leaves newly crowned women's bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison as the lone American UFC champion. While the U.S. is a little light on belts at the moment, there is always an enormous crop of talent coming through the pipeline. -- Okamoto

2. Russia

play 1:10 Islam Makhachev becomes most decorated lightweight UFC fighter ever Islam Makhachev becomes the first person in the UFC to defend the lightweight title four times in a victory over Renato Moicano.

UFC/PFL champions: 5 | ESPN-ranked fighters: 6 | 2024 ranking: 3

Talk about a storied MMA history. This nation has long been home to legends, from Fedor Emelianenko to Khabib Nurmagomedov. Both former champions and all-time greats are retired now, but the sport's current pound-for-pound No. 1 is Islam Makhachev, who has agreed to surrender his UFC lightweight title to pursue the welterweight belt. Makhachev's (and Nurmagomedov's) region of Russia is Dagestan, where light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev also hails from. Khamzat Chimaev, from neighboring Chechnya, is booked to challenge for the middleweight title in August.

Several other Russians are contenders for UFC gold, including former bantamweight belt holder Petr Yan. Umar Nurmagomedov, cousin of Khabib, vied for that same 135-pound belt earlier this year, and Umar's brother, Usman, was the Bellator bantamweight champion until that promotion was absorbed by the PFL. Two of Emelianenko's protégés, light heavyweight Vadim Nemkov and heavyweight Valentin Moldavsky, also held Bellator titles before joining the PFL roster. Four of the PFL's 2024 champions are Russian natives: Denis Goltsov, Gadzhi Rabadanov, Shamil Musaev and Timur Khizriev.

There's no denying that Russia continues to make a memorable impact on MMA. -- Wagenheim

3. Brazil

play 1:49 Alexandre Pantoja celebrates after Round 2 victory over Kai Asakura Alexandre Pantoja retains the flyweight title after a rear-naked choke submission of Kai Asakura in the main event of UFC 310.

UFC/PFL champions: 1 | ESPN-ranked fighters: 20 | 2024 ranking: 2

MMA will forever trace its roots through Brazil, the home of Brazilian jiu-jitsu and the Gracie family, specifically Rorion Gracie, one of the co-founders of the UFC in 1993.

The country is synonymous with not only UFC champions but some of the most dominant and beloved UFC champs of all time, including Anderson Silva, José Aldo, Amanda Nunes and Charles Oliveira. Brazil offers plenty of talent and plenty of star power. Currently, the country's only UFC champion is flyweight Alexandre Pantoja, who will defend his belt in the UFC 317 co-main event against Kai Kara-France. Pantoja hasn't grasped superstardom yet -- something that's particularly difficult to do in his weight class -- but he has proved his dominance. The 35-year-old has successfully defended his title three times across the past 18 months.

Over the rest of this year, several Brazilian women could get a shot at joining Pantoja at the top, including Virna Jandiroba, Natalia Silva and Nunes, who is expected to come out of retirement. Generally speaking, Sao Paulo's Fighting Nerds gym, which boasts Caio Borralho, Jean Silva, Mauricio Ruffy and Carlos Prates, is arguably the hottest camp in the world. -- Okamoto

4. Georgia

play 1:58 Merab Dvalishvili stops Sean O'Malley in dominant fashion to retain belt Merab Dvalishvili celebrates after a massive win over Sean O'Malley in a rematch of their bout to retain the title at UFC 316.

UFC/PFL champions: 1 | ESPN-ranked fighters: 3 | 2024 ranking: 7

Georgia is roughly half the size of the state of New York. But this small country has a huge presence in the UFC, with one current champion and another great who recently vacated a title to pursue a different one. The reigning titlist is men's bantamweight Merab Dvalishvili, a star in the sport because of his relentless fighting skills and his quirky, crowd-pleasing personality. He's No. 3 in ESPN's pound-for-pound rankings, right behind countryman Ilia Topuria, the undefeated former featherweight champ who will go for lightweight gold at UFC 317.

Middleweight Roman Dolidze also is ranked by ESPN. Featherweight Giga Chikadze is on a bit of a skid, losing two of his past three bouts, but his fights always offer power-packed excitement. Before the bad spell, Chikadze punctuated a nine-fight winning streak with three straight knockouts. -- Wagenheim

5. Australia

play 1:27 Alexander Volkanovski wins featherweight title for second time Alexander Volkanovski defeats Diego Lopes via unanimous decision to become a two-time featherweight champion in the UFC.

UFC/PFL champions: 2 | ESPN-ranked fighters: 4 | 2024 ranking: 4

Considering its relatively short history in MMA, Australia has more than its fair share of elite talent and memorable moments in the sport.

Whether talking about the history or the current state of Aussie MMA, each discussion begins with Alexander Volkanovski. The two-time featherweight champion has solidified himself as one of the greatest 145-pound fighters of all time and one of the best to ever compete in the sport. In April, he made UFC history by becoming the first fighter over 35 years old to win a title at 145 pounds or lower. Volkanovski grew annoyed at that storyline as it played out, but it is undeniably a massive achievement. In May, Jack Della Maddalena upset Belal Muhammad for the welterweight championship to join Volkanovski in Australian gold.

It is quite a feat for Australia to yield multiple UFC champions simultaneously, especially in two of the deepest weight classes in the UFC. And Della Maddalena has a blockbuster fight ahead of him, as he is expected to face Makhachev before year's end. -- Okamoto

6. England

play 1:04 'What now?!' Paddy Pimblett celebrates after dominating win Paddy Pimblett surrounds Michael Chandler with a flurry of offense and celebrates in electric fashion in the co-main event of UFC 314.

UFC/PFL champions: 2 | ESPN-ranked fighters: 7 | 2024 ranking: 6

Heavyweight is the glamor division in combat sports, and England is home to the best heavyweight in the world. Tom Aspinall was recently promoted from interim to undisputed heavyweight champion and No. 1 in the ESPN heavyweight rankings.

The other champ from England is PFL women's flyweight Dakota Ditcheva, who is 14-0 and riding a streak of nine finishes in a row, with all but two coming in the first round. Then there's former UFC welterweight titlist Leon Edwards, who remains a contender. Lerone Murphy and Arnold Allen are featherweight title hopefuls.

England also might lead all nations in personality, with lightweight Paddy Pimblett and welterweight Michael "Venom" Page as mouthy as they are flashy. -- Wagenheim

7. Mexico

play 0:58 Daniel Zellhuber, Esteban Ribovics put on epic Round 3 in Sphere Esteban Ribovics and Daniel Zellhuber get the fans on their feet in one of the best rounds of the year at UFC 306.

UFC/PFL champions: 0 | ESPN-ranked fighters: 5 | 2024 ranking: 5

It's probably only a matter of time before Mexico's presence in MMA grows to a much higher ranking on this list. The country dropped two slots from last year's list because it currently lacks a champion. But given its proximity to the U.S. (where most UFC events take place), the UFC's efforts to expand to Mexico and the impact of former champs such as Brandon Moreno, Alexa Grasso and Yair Rodriguez, Mexico is trending up.

The big three of Moreno, Grasso and Rodriguez are still very dangerous. Moreno is the No. 2-ranked challenger at flyweight. Grasso is on a two-fight skid, but she is only 31 years old. And Rodriguez is on the cusp of a title shot against featherweight champion Volkanovski.

The bigger push for Mexico, though, is a larger volume of UFC-caliber athletes. The country has two talented young contenders in 26-year-old strawweight Yazmin Jauregui and 25-year-old lightweight Daniel Zellhuber. As more youthful prospects trickle into the sport's top promotions, Mexican MMA will establish an even greater presence. -- Okamoto

8. China

play 1:24 Zhang Weili dominates her way to retain title in co-main event Zhang Weili wins via unanimous decision over Tatiana Suarez in a one-sided victory in Sydney at UFC 312.

UFC/PFL champions: 1 | ESPN-ranked fighters: 3 | 2024 ranking: 9

UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili is the best fighter in women's MMA, and that alone makes China a force in the sport. She is in her second reign with the belt, but she could soon drop it to move up and challenge for the flyweight title. Zhang has won five bouts in a row, and one of those victories was last year's title defense against countrywoman Yan Xiaonan, who is No. 3 in the ESPN strawweight rankings.

The other ranked fighter from China is men's bantamweight Song Yadong, whose most recent victory came against former two-division champion Henry Cejudo.

Six years after the UFC opened its largest performance institute to date in Shanghai, China is building on its presence in MMA. -- Wagenheim

9. Nigeria

play 1:36 Kamaru Usman returns to UFC with dominant win over Joaquin Buckley Kamaru Usman climbs his way up the rankings with a major decision win over Joaquin Buckley in the main event of UFC Fight Night.

UFC/PFL champions: 1 | ESPN-ranked fighters: 3 | 2024 ranking: 8

Nigeria's ranking is unique because while two of the best UFC champions of all time -- middleweight Israel Adesanya and welterweight Kamaru Usman -- were born there, they both truly found their MMA callings elsewhere (in New Zealand and the U.S., respectively). Nigeria isn't known to have a consistent presence in the MMA world, but the athletes this country has contributed to the sport are world-class.

However, a new class of talent needs to emerge soon. Adesanya has lost four of his past five bouts, and though he still seems determined to write one more chapter in his storied career, it is closer to its end than its beginning. The same can be said about Usman, who turned back the clock in a big way in June by defeating hungry up-and-coming welterweight contender Joaquin Buckley. Usman has goals to recapture his title and even move up in weight, but at 38, he has no time to waste.

The PFL plans to host its first Africa expansion event on July 19 in Cape Town, South Africa. Currently, one Nigerian fighter is booked on the card, undefeated strawweight Juliet Ukah. It will be intriguing to see what the promotion's third international league does for the sport in African countries. -- Okamoto

10. New Zealand

play 0:50 Carlos Ulberg needs just 12 seconds to finish Alonzo Menifield Carlos Ulberg finishes Alonzo Menifield in just 12 seconds at UFC Fight Night.

UFC/PFL champions: 0 | ESPN-ranked fighters: 3 | 2024 ranking: NR

The only current UFC champion associated with New Zealand is Volkanovski. He is billed out of Australia, where he was born, but he trains at City Kickboxing in Auckland, New Zealand. That gym could add a second champ this weekend, when Kara-France challenges Pantoja for the men's flyweight belt at UFC 317. And speaking of City Kickboxing and championships, let's not forget Adesanya; the former middleweight king remains a star of the sport.

City Kickboxing is also the home gym to Carlos Ulberg, a rising contender at light heavyweight who has won eight consecutive fights, and Auckland native Dan Hooker, who has won three in a row to rejuvenate his lightweight career. Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker lives in Australia, but he was born in New Zealand. And Whittaker recently has traveled to City Kickboxing to train with Adesanya, the man who once dethroned him. -- Wagenheim