The semifinals of the 2025 PFL World Tournament wrap up Friday night with the middleweights, light heavyweights and heavyweights taking center stage inside Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Coverage begins with the prefight show at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and Disney+. Prelims begin at 8:30 p.m. ET. The action continues on ESPN at 10:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch the fights

Watch the fights on ESPN+: Get ESPN+ here.

Fans can catch all the action in the PFL streaming hub.

There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every PFL card.