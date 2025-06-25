The semifinals of the 2025 PFL World Tournament wrap up Friday night with the middleweights, light heavyweights and heavyweights taking center stage inside Wintrust Arena in Chicago.
Coverage begins with the prefight show at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and Disney+. Prelims begin at 8:30 p.m. ET. The action continues on ESPN at 10:30 p.m. ET.
Main card
Middleweight: Fabian Edwards vs. Josh Silveira
Light heavyweight: Phil Davis vs. Sullivan Cauley
Bantamweight (showcase): Sergio Pettis vs. Raufeon Stots
Middleweight: Dalton Rosta vs. Aaron Jeffery
Light heavyweight: Antonio Carlos Jr. vs. Simeon Powell
Prelims
Heavyweight: Valentin Moldavsky vs. Alexandr Romanov
Lightweight (showcase): Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Ronnie Gibbs
Heavyweight: Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Oleg Popov
Light heavyweight (alternates): Rafael Xavier vs. Karl Albrektsson
How to watch the fights
Watch the fights on ESPN+: Get ESPN+ here.
Fans can catch all the action in the PFL streaming hub.
There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every PFL card.