Mixed martial arts legend Randy Couture was airlifted to a burn center Tuesday in Kansas City with injuries stemming from a single car accident at a pro stock car racetrack.

Sources close to Couture confirmed his hospitalization to ESPN on Wednesday, following an initial report by TMZ, which said Couture suffered first- and second-degree burns, trauma injuries and smoke inhalation in the accident.

The "initial hope and belief" is that Couture is expected to recover, sources told ESPN.

Couture, 62, was expected to make his National Hot Rod Association racing debut later this year. An avid motorcyclist for years, Couture had started the licensing process to officially compete.

A former two-weight MMA champion in the UFC, Couture was inducted into the promotion's Hall of Fame in 2006.

Couture remains involved in the fight game through Xtreme Couture, a professional gym he owns in Las Vegas, and as a commentator for PFL, which airs on ESPN in the U.S.