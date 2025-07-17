PFL Cape Town: Schedule and how to watch on ESPN+

Open Extended Reactions

The Professional Fighters League continues its global expansion with the launch of PFL Africa, the league's third international league, on Saturday at GrandWest Arena in Cape Town, South Africa. The PFL Champions Series Road to Dubai: Cape Town portion of the event will stream exclusively on ESPN+ beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

The event, headlined by a middleweight world title fight between undefeated champion Johnny Eblen (16-0-0) and Costello van Steenis (16-3-0), marks the debut of major mixed martial arts in Africa. Undefeated women's flyweight superstar Dakota Ditcheva (14-0-0) takes on Sumiko Inaba (8-1-0) in the co-main event.

Fight card

Middleweight championship: Johnny Eblen (c) vs. Costello van Steenis

Women's flyweight: Dakota Ditcheva vs. Sumiko Inaba

Featherweight: AJ McKee vs. Akhmed Magomedov

Lightweight: Artur Zaynukov vs. Takeshi Izumi

Heavyweight: Corey Anderson vs. Denis Goltsov

(c) = defending champion

How to watch the fights

Fans can sign up for ESPN+ to watch the fights. All of the action will be centralized in the PFL streaming hub.

FightCenter will also offer live updates for every PFL card.