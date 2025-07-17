        <
        >

          PFL Cape Town: Schedule and how to watch on ESPN+

          This Saturday, the Professional Fighters League will launch PFL Africa from Cape Town, South Africa. Cooper Neill/Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Jul 17, 2025, 12:10 AM

          The Professional Fighters League continues its global expansion with the launch of PFL Africa, the league's third international league, on Saturday at GrandWest Arena in Cape Town, South Africa. The PFL Champions Series Road to Dubai: Cape Town portion of the event will stream exclusively on ESPN+ beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

          The event, headlined by a middleweight world title fight between undefeated champion Johnny Eblen (16-0-0) and Costello van Steenis (16-3-0), marks the debut of major mixed martial arts in Africa. Undefeated women's flyweight superstar Dakota Ditcheva (14-0-0) takes on Sumiko Inaba (8-1-0) in the co-main event.

          Fight card

          Middleweight championship: Johnny Eblen (c) vs. Costello van Steenis

          Women's flyweight: Dakota Ditcheva vs. Sumiko Inaba

          Featherweight: AJ McKee vs. Akhmed Magomedov

          Lightweight: Artur Zaynukov vs. Takeshi Izumi

          Heavyweight: Corey Anderson vs. Denis Goltsov

          (c) = defending champion

          How to watch the fights

          Fans can sign up for ESPN+ to watch the fights. All of the action will be centralized in the PFL streaming hub.

          FightCenter will also offer live updates for every PFL card.