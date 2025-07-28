        <
          Tatsuro Taira to now face HyunSung Park at UFC Fight Night

          • Brett OkamotoJul 28, 2025, 05:32 PM
          The UFC has reshuffled its main event for Saturday's UFC Fight Night at the Apex in Las Vegas, as flyweight contender Tatsuro Taira will now face a new opponent in HyunSung Park, it was announced Monday.

          Taira (16-1) was supposed to face Amir Albazi (17-2) in a five-round main event, but Albazi was forced to withdraw due to undisclosed reasons. Park (10-0) was scheduled to face Steve Erceg on Aug. 9, but he will now compete a week earlier in Saturday's main event.

          Taira, of Japan, is the UFC's No. 6-ranked flyweight contender. He is coming off the first defeat of his career, a split decision loss to Brandon Royval in October.

          Park fought his way into the UFC in 2023 and has finished three consecutive opponents inside the Octagon. He has recorded a finish in his last seven bouts, dating to 2018.