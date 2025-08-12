Open Extended Reactions

The UFC's best pipeline for talent is back, as "Dana White's Contender Series" returns for Season 9 on Aug. 12. The show, which has ushered in many of the fighters on the promotion's roster today, was also the path for some of the top fighters and prospects in the game.

DWCS was an introduction to former champions such as light heavyweight Jamahal Hill and men's bantamweight Sean O'Malley for many fight fans. It's also how newly crowned welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena cracked the UFC roster. Who will be the next big star to get their big break?

Here are the matchups, results and fighters who earned a UFC contract from each week.

"Dana White's Contender Series" Season 9 matchups and results:

Week 1 matchups:

Middleweight: Ilian Bouafia vs. Neemias Santana

Welterweight: Ty Miller vs. Jimmy Drago

Middleweight: Damian Pinas vs. Murtaza Talha

Featherweight: George Mangos vs. Radley da Silva

Middleweight: Christopher Ewert vs. Yuri Panferov

Week 2 matchups:

Featherweight: Manuel Exposito vs. Jose Delano

Middleweight: Jon Kunnenman vs. Cam Rowston

Men's bantamweight: Kaushik Saikumar vs. Louis Lee Scott

Heavyweight: Josh Hokit vs. Guilherme Uriel

Featherweight: Tommy Cuozzi vs. Ramiro Jimenez

Week 3 matchups:

Light heavyweight: Vitor Costa vs. Ryan Gandra

Featherweight: Damon Wilson vs. Marico Barbosa

Light heavyweight: Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev vs. Alik Lorenz

Lightweight: Cristian Perez vs. Manoel Sousa

Heavyweight: Elisha Ellison vs. Brando Peričić

Week 4 matchups:

Welterweight: Jack Congdon vs. Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani

Middleweight: Theo Haig vs. Cezary Oleksiejczuk

Lightweight: Mandel Nallo vs. Samuel Silva

Men's flyweight: An Tuan Ho vs. Frank Silva

Featherweight: Tommy McMillen vs. David Mgoyan

Week 5 matchups:

TBA

Week 6 matchups:

TBA

Week 7 matchups:

TBA

Week 8 matchups:

TBA

Week 9 matchups:

TBA

Week 10 matchups:

TBA