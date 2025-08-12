        <
        >

          'Dana White's Contender Series': Season 9 matchups and results

          "Dana White's Contender Series" returns on Tuesday, August 12. Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC
          • ESPN staffAug 12, 2025, 01:03 PM

          The UFC's best pipeline for talent is back, as "Dana White's Contender Series" returns for Season 9 on Aug. 12. The show, which has ushered in many of the fighters on the promotion's roster today, was also the path for some of the top fighters and prospects in the game.

          DWCS was an introduction to former champions such as light heavyweight Jamahal Hill and men's bantamweight Sean O'Malley for many fight fans. It's also how newly crowned welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena cracked the UFC roster. Who will be the next big star to get their big break?

          Here are the matchups, results and fighters who earned a UFC contract from each week.

          How to watch the fights

          Watch "Dana White's Contender Series" on ESPN+: Get ESPN+ here.

          There's also FightCenter, which offers stats and analysis for every UFC and DWCS card.

          "Dana White's Contender Series" Season 9 matchups and results:

          Week 1 matchups:

          Middleweight: Ilian Bouafia vs. Neemias Santana
          Welterweight: Ty Miller vs. Jimmy Drago
          Middleweight: Damian Pinas vs. Murtaza Talha
          Featherweight: George Mangos vs. Radley da Silva
          Middleweight: Christopher Ewert vs. Yuri Panferov

          Week 2 matchups:

          Featherweight: Manuel Exposito vs. Jose Delano
          Middleweight: Jon Kunnenman vs. Cam Rowston
          Men's bantamweight: Kaushik Saikumar vs. Louis Lee Scott
          Heavyweight: Josh Hokit vs. Guilherme Uriel
          Featherweight: Tommy Cuozzi vs. Ramiro Jimenez

          Week 3 matchups:

          Light heavyweight: Vitor Costa vs. Ryan Gandra
          Featherweight: Damon Wilson vs. Marico Barbosa
          Light heavyweight: Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev vs. Alik Lorenz
          Lightweight: Cristian Perez vs. Manoel Sousa
          Heavyweight: Elisha Ellison vs. Brando Peričić

          Week 4 matchups:

          Welterweight: Jack Congdon vs. Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani
          Middleweight: Theo Haig vs. Cezary Oleksiejczuk
          Lightweight: Mandel Nallo vs. Samuel Silva
          Men's flyweight: An Tuan Ho vs. Frank Silva
          Featherweight: Tommy McMillen vs. David Mgoyan

          Week 5 matchups:

          TBA

          Week 6 matchups:

          TBA

          Week 7 matchups:

          TBA

          Week 8 matchups:

          TBA

          Week 9 matchups:

          TBA

          Week 10 matchups:

          TBA