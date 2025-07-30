How to watch UFC Fight Night: Taira vs. Park on ESPN

The UFC returns to its home arena Saturday night for an 11-fight card headlined by a flyweight duel between 125-pounders Tatsuro Taira and HyunSung Park at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.
Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. The main card is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET.
Taira (16-1-0) was supposed to face Amir Albazi in the five-round main event, but Albazi was forced to withdraw due to undisclosed reasons. Park (10-0-0), who was scheduled to take on Steve Erceg on Aug. 9, will now step into the Octagon a week early.
Taira had his unblemished record tarnished In a split decision against Brandon Royval in his last time out in October. He'll look to bounce back against the undefeated Park, who enters the bout with wins by submission in three of his past four outings.
UFC Fight Night fight card
ESPN and ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET
Flyweight: Tatsuro Taira vs. HyunSung Park
Lightweight: Mateusz Rębecki vs. Chris Duncan
Lightweight: Elves Brener vs. Esteban Ribovics
Women's bantamweight: Karol Rosa vs. Nora Cornolle
Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
Featherweight: Danny Silva vs. Kevin Vallejos
ESPN and ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET
Bantamweight: Rinya Nakamura vs. Nathan Fletcher
Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Tresean Gore
Middleweight: Nick Klein vs. Andrey Pulyaev
Lightweight: Rafael Estevam vs. Felipe Bunes
Women's strawweight: Piera Rodriguez vs. Ketlen Souza
How to watch the fights
Get ESPN+ here to watch the fights.
Fans can catch all the action in the UFC streaming hub.
FightCenter will also offer live updates for every UFC card.