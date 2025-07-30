How to watch UFC Fight Night: Taira vs. Park on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

The UFC returns to its home arena Saturday night for an 11-fight card headlined by a flyweight duel between 125-pounders Tatsuro Taira and HyunSung Park at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. The main card is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET.

Taira (16-1-0) was supposed to face Amir Albazi in the five-round main event, but Albazi was forced to withdraw due to undisclosed reasons. Park (10-0-0), who was scheduled to take on Steve Erceg on Aug. 9, will now step into the Octagon a week early.

Taira had his unblemished record tarnished In a split decision against Brandon Royval in his last time out in October. He'll look to bounce back against the undefeated Park, who enters the bout with wins by submission in three of his past four outings.

UFC Fight Night fight card

ESPN and ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET

Flyweight: Tatsuro Taira vs. HyunSung Park

Lightweight: Mateusz Rębecki vs. Chris Duncan

Lightweight: Elves Brener vs. Esteban Ribovics

Women's bantamweight: Karol Rosa vs. Nora Cornolle

Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Featherweight: Danny Silva vs. Kevin Vallejos

ESPN and ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET

Bantamweight: Rinya Nakamura vs. Nathan Fletcher

Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Tresean Gore

Middleweight: Nick Klein vs. Andrey Pulyaev

Lightweight: Rafael Estevam vs. Felipe Bunes

Women's strawweight: Piera Rodriguez vs. Ketlen Souza

How to watch the fights

Get ESPN+ here to watch the fights.

Fans can catch all the action in the UFC streaming hub.

FightCenter will also offer live updates for every UFC card.