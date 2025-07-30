        <
          How to watch PFL World Championships 2025 on ESPN+

          This Friday, the welterweights and featherweights take center stage at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Cooper Neill/Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Jul 30, 2025, 06:33 PM

          The finals of the PFL's first season under a new, single-elimination tournament format get underway Friday, with the welterweights and featherweights taking center stage at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

          Coverage begins Thursday with the weigh-in show at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Friday's coverage kicks off with the prefight show at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ followed by prelims at 6 p.m. ET. The main card is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

          Main card

          Welterweight final: Thad Jean vs. Logan Storley

          Featherweight final: Jesus Pinedo vs. Movlid Khaybulaev

          Featherweight: Asaël Adjoudj vs. Yves Landu

          Middleweight: Jordan Newman vs. Eslam Abdul Baset

          Prelims

          Catchweight: Jakub Kaszuba vs. Sergio Cossio

          Lightweight: Husein Kadimagomaev vs. Kyle Driscoll

          Featherweight: Nathan Kelly vs. Frederik Dupras

          Welterweight: Sarek Shields vs. Nick Meck

          Featherweight: Damion Nelson vs. Isaiah Diggs

          Featherweight: Matt Turnbull vs. Tom Pagliarulo

          How to watch the fights

          Watch the fights on ESPN+: Get ESPN+ here.

          Fans can catch all the action in the PFL streaming hub.

          There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every PFL card.