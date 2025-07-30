How to watch PFL World Championships 2025 on ESPN+

Open Extended Reactions

The finals of the PFL's first season under a new, single-elimination tournament format get underway Friday, with the welterweights and featherweights taking center stage at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Coverage begins Thursday with the weigh-in show at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Friday's coverage kicks off with the prefight show at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ followed by prelims at 6 p.m. ET. The main card is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

Main card

Welterweight final: Thad Jean vs. Logan Storley

Featherweight final: Jesus Pinedo vs. Movlid Khaybulaev

Featherweight: Asaël Adjoudj vs. Yves Landu

Middleweight: Jordan Newman vs. Eslam Abdul Baset

Prelims

Catchweight: Jakub Kaszuba vs. Sergio Cossio

Lightweight: Husein Kadimagomaev vs. Kyle Driscoll

Featherweight: Nathan Kelly vs. Frederik Dupras

Welterweight: Sarek Shields vs. Nick Meck

Featherweight: Damion Nelson vs. Isaiah Diggs

Featherweight: Matt Turnbull vs. Tom Pagliarulo

How to watch the fights

Watch the fights on ESPN+: Get ESPN+ here.

Fans can catch all the action in the PFL streaming hub.

There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every PFL card.