How to watch PFL World Championships 2025 on ESPN+

The finals of the PFL's first season under a new, single-elimination tournament format get underway Friday, with the welterweights and featherweights taking center stage at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Coverage begins Thursday with the weigh-in show at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Friday's coverage kicks off with the prefight show at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ followed by prelims at 6 p.m. ET. The main card is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+.
Main card
Welterweight final: Thad Jean vs. Logan Storley
Featherweight final: Jesus Pinedo vs. Movlid Khaybulaev
Featherweight: Asaël Adjoudj vs. Yves Landu
Middleweight: Jordan Newman vs. Eslam Abdul Baset
Prelims
Catchweight: Jakub Kaszuba vs. Sergio Cossio
Lightweight: Husein Kadimagomaev vs. Kyle Driscoll
Featherweight: Nathan Kelly vs. Frederik Dupras
Welterweight: Sarek Shields vs. Nick Meck
Featherweight: Damion Nelson vs. Isaiah Diggs
Featherweight: Matt Turnbull vs. Tom Pagliarulo
How to watch the fights
Watch the fights on ESPN+: Get ESPN+ here.
Fans can catch all the action in the PFL streaming hub.
There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every PFL card.