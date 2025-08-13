        <
          How to watch PFL World Tournament 2025 on ESPN+

          This Friday, the lightweight, bantamweight and women's flyweight divisions will be held in Charlotte, North Carolina. Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire
          • Keith Jenkins
          Aug 13, 2025, 07:41 PM

          The 2025 PFL World Tournament rolls on with the finals of the lightweight, bantamweight and women's flyweight divisions sharing the spotlight Friday in Charlotte, North Carolina. The only defending champion remaining in the single-elimination tournament is lightweight Gadzhi Rabadanov. The 32-year-old Khasavyurt, Russia, native will face Alfie Davis in the headlining matchup inside Bojangles Coliseum.

          Coverage begins Thursday with the weigh-in show at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Friday's coverage kicks off with the prefight show at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+, followed by prelims at 6:30. The main card is scheduled to begin at 9 ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

          Main card

          Lightweight final: Alfie Davis vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov

          Women's flyweight final: Jena Bishop vs. Liz Carmouche

          Bantamweight final: Marcirley Alves vs. Justin Wetzell

          Lightweight: Mads Burnell vs. Robert Watley

          Prelims

          Women's flyweight: Juliana Velasquez vs. Ekaterina Shakalova

          Lightweight: Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Adryan Grundy

          Women's flyweight: Sabrina de Sousa vs. Saray Orozco

          Bantamweight: Renat Khavalov vs. Vilson Ndregjoni

          Featherweight: Damion Nelson vs. Isaiah Diggs

          Welterweight: Kendly St. Louis vs. Chris Mixan

          How to watch the fights

          Watch the fights on ESPN+: Get ESPN+ here.

          Fans can catch all the action in the PFL streaming hub.

          There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every PFL card.