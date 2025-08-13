How to watch PFL World Tournament 2025 on ESPN+

The 2025 PFL World Tournament rolls on with the finals of the lightweight, bantamweight and women's flyweight divisions sharing the spotlight Friday in Charlotte, North Carolina. The only defending champion remaining in the single-elimination tournament is lightweight Gadzhi Rabadanov. The 32-year-old Khasavyurt, Russia, native will face Alfie Davis in the headlining matchup inside Bojangles Coliseum.
Coverage begins Thursday with the weigh-in show at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Friday's coverage kicks off with the prefight show at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+, followed by prelims at 6:30. The main card is scheduled to begin at 9 ET on ESPN and ESPN+.
Main card
Lightweight final: Alfie Davis vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov
Women's flyweight final: Jena Bishop vs. Liz Carmouche
Bantamweight final: Marcirley Alves vs. Justin Wetzell
Lightweight: Mads Burnell vs. Robert Watley
Prelims
Women's flyweight: Juliana Velasquez vs. Ekaterina Shakalova
Lightweight: Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Adryan Grundy
Women's flyweight: Sabrina de Sousa vs. Saray Orozco
Bantamweight: Renat Khavalov vs. Vilson Ndregjoni
Featherweight: Damion Nelson vs. Isaiah Diggs
Welterweight: Kendly St. Louis vs. Chris Mixan
How to watch the fights
