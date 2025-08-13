How to watch PFL World Tournament 2025 on ESPN+

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 PFL World Tournament rolls on with the finals of the lightweight, bantamweight and women's flyweight divisions sharing the spotlight Friday in Charlotte, North Carolina. The only defending champion remaining in the single-elimination tournament is lightweight Gadzhi Rabadanov. The 32-year-old Khasavyurt, Russia, native will face Alfie Davis in the headlining matchup inside Bojangles Coliseum.

Coverage begins Thursday with the weigh-in show at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Friday's coverage kicks off with the prefight show at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+, followed by prelims at 6:30. The main card is scheduled to begin at 9 ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

Main card

Lightweight final: Alfie Davis vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov

Women's flyweight final: Jena Bishop vs. Liz Carmouche

Bantamweight final: Marcirley Alves vs. Justin Wetzell

Lightweight: Mads Burnell vs. Robert Watley

Prelims

Women's flyweight: Juliana Velasquez vs. Ekaterina Shakalova

Lightweight: Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Adryan Grundy

Women's flyweight: Sabrina de Sousa vs. Saray Orozco

Bantamweight: Renat Khavalov vs. Vilson Ndregjoni

Featherweight: Damion Nelson vs. Isaiah Diggs

Welterweight: Kendly St. Louis vs. Chris Mixan

