2025 PFL World Tournament: How to watch on ESPN+

The Professional Fighters League plants its flag in Hollywood, Florida, on Thursday night as the 2025 PFL World Tournament continues with championship matches across the middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions. All the action from every five-minute round will take place inside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Coverage begins with the prefight show at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Prelims start at 6 p.m. on ESPN+. The main card is scheduled to begin at 9 on ESPN and ESPN+.

Main card

Middleweight final: Fabian Edwards vs. Dalton Rosta

Light heavyweight final: Sullivan Cauley vs. Antonio Carlos Jr.

Featherweight: Alexei Pergande vs. Ethan Goss

Bantamweight: Bryce Meredith vs. Lazaro Dayron

Prelims

Heavyweight final: Alexander Romanov vs. Oleg Popov

Middleweight: Impa Kasanganay vs. Andrew Sanchez

Light heavyweight: Rasul Magomedov vs. Guilherme Viana

Heavyweight: Sergei Bilostenniy vs. Karl Williams

Middleweight: Josh Silveira vs. Murad Ramazanov

Welterweight: J.P. Saint Louis vs. Tyler Ray

How to watch the fights

There's also Fightcenter, which offers live updates for every PFL card.