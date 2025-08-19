        <
          2025 PFL World Tournament: How to watch on ESPN+

          The 2025 PFL World Tournament continues Thursday night with championship matches across the middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions. Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire
          • Keith Jenkins
          Aug 19, 2025, 06:17 PM

          The Professional Fighters League plants its flag in Hollywood, Florida, on Thursday night as the 2025 PFL World Tournament continues with championship matches across the middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions. All the action from every five-minute round will take place inside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

          Coverage begins with the prefight show at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Prelims start at 6 p.m. on ESPN+. The main card is scheduled to begin at 9 on ESPN and ESPN+.

          Main card

          Middleweight final: Fabian Edwards vs. Dalton Rosta

          Light heavyweight final: Sullivan Cauley vs. Antonio Carlos Jr.

          Featherweight: Alexei Pergande vs. Ethan Goss

          Bantamweight: Bryce Meredith vs. Lazaro Dayron

          Prelims

          Heavyweight final: Alexander Romanov vs. Oleg Popov

          Middleweight: Impa Kasanganay vs. Andrew Sanchez

          Light heavyweight: Rasul Magomedov vs. Guilherme Viana

          Heavyweight: Sergei Bilostenniy vs. Karl Williams

          Middleweight: Josh Silveira vs. Murad Ramazanov

          Welterweight: J.P. Saint Louis vs. Tyler Ray

          How to watch the fights

          Watch the fights on ESPN+: Get ESPN+ here.

          Fans can catch all the action in the PFL streaming hub.

          There's also Fightcenter, which offers live updates for every PFL card.