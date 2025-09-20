        <
          Sources: Fiziev injured, out of UFC Rio bout vs. Oliveira

          • Brett OkamotoSep 20, 2025, 02:16 PM
          The UFC has lost a lightweight main event between Charles Oliveira and Rafael Fiziev on Oct. 11.

          The 155-pound contest was supposed to headline UFC Fight Night in Rio de Janeiro, but Fiziev (13-4) has been forced to withdraw due to injury, sources confirmed to ESPN

          Octagon Update was first to report the news of Fiziev's injury. The UFC has not commented on Fiziev's injury or a potential replacement opponent.

          Oliveira (35-11) is set to compete in his home country of Brazil for the first time since March 2020. The 35-year-old is looking to bounce back from a knockout loss to Ilia Topuria in their June showdown for the division's vacant title.

          Fiziev, 32, would have been looking to build off an upset decision win against Ignacio Bahamondes in June. Prior to that, he dropped a decision to Justin Gaethje in a short-notice fight in March.