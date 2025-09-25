How to watch UFC Fight Night: Ulberg vs. Reyes

Open Extended Reactions

A pair of light heavyweight contenders headline the latest UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Perth, Australia, as Carlos Ulberg and Dominick Reyes face off in the UFC's return to RAC Arena.

Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET in the ESPN App. The main card is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET.

Ulberg (13-1-0) enters his first main event on an eight-fight winning streak, the longest active unbeaten run in the light heavyweight division. The 34-year-old kickboxing specialist from Auckland, New Zealand, hasn't lost since falling to Kennedy Nzechukwu in his UFC debut in 2021.

Reyes (15-4-0) looks to end Ulberg's run of dominance while extending his own streak of success. The 35-year-old Hesperia, California, native has won three straight bouts, including a first-round knockout of Nikita Krylov in his last fight at UFC 314 in April.

What are the top storylines at UFC Fight Night? How are experts breaking them down? What do the fighters have to say? Here is the fight card, how to watch it and a collection of all of the UFC Fight Night essentials:

UFC Fight Night fight card

ESPN App, 10 p.m. ET

Light heavyweight: Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick Reyes

Light heavyweight: Jimmy Crute vs. Ivan Erslan

Featherweight: Jack Jenkins vs. Ramon Taveras

Welterweight: Jake Matthews vs. Neil Magny

Heavyweight: Justin Tafa vs. Louie Sutherland

Lightweight: Tom Nolan vs. Charlie Campbell

ESPN App, 7 p.m. ET

Light heavyweight: Navajo Stirling vs. Rodolfo Bellato

Middleweight: Cam Rowston vs. Andre Petroski

Welterweight: Jonathan Micallef vs. Oban Elliott

Lightweight: Jamie Mullarkey vs. Rolando Bedoya

Bantamweight: Colby Thicknesse vs. Josias Musasa

Women's bantamweight: Michelle Montague vs. Luana Carolina

Heavyweight: Brando Peričić vs. Elisha Ellison

Women's strawweight: Loma Lookboonmee vs. Alexia Thainara

How to watch the fights

Watch the fights on the new ESPN App: Get it here.

Fans can catch all the action in the UFC streaming hub.

There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.