        <
        >

          How to watch UFC Fight Night: Ulberg vs. Reyes

          Dominick Reyes squares off with Carlos Ulberg in the main event at UFC Fight Night on Saturday. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Sep 25, 2025, 01:11 AM

          A pair of light heavyweight contenders headline the latest UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Perth, Australia, as Carlos Ulberg and Dominick Reyes face off in the UFC's return to RAC Arena.

          Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET in the ESPN App. The main card is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET.

          Ulberg (13-1-0) enters his first main event on an eight-fight winning streak, the longest active unbeaten run in the light heavyweight division. The 34-year-old kickboxing specialist from Auckland, New Zealand, hasn't lost since falling to Kennedy Nzechukwu in his UFC debut in 2021.

          Reyes (15-4-0) looks to end Ulberg's run of dominance while extending his own streak of success. The 35-year-old Hesperia, California, native has won three straight bouts, including a first-round knockout of Nikita Krylov in his last fight at UFC 314 in April.

          What are the top storylines at UFC Fight Night? How are experts breaking them down? What do the fighters have to say? Here is the fight card, how to watch it and a collection of all of the UFC Fight Night essentials:

          UFC Fight Night fight card

          ESPN App, 10 p.m. ET

          Light heavyweight: Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick Reyes

          Light heavyweight: Jimmy Crute vs. Ivan Erslan

          Featherweight: Jack Jenkins vs. Ramon Taveras

          Welterweight: Jake Matthews vs. Neil Magny

          Heavyweight: Justin Tafa vs. Louie Sutherland

          Lightweight: Tom Nolan vs. Charlie Campbell

          ESPN App, 7 p.m. ET

          Light heavyweight: Navajo Stirling vs. Rodolfo Bellato

          Middleweight: Cam Rowston vs. Andre Petroski

          Welterweight: Jonathan Micallef vs. Oban Elliott

          Lightweight: Jamie Mullarkey vs. Rolando Bedoya

          Bantamweight: Colby Thicknesse vs. Josias Musasa

          Women's bantamweight: Michelle Montague vs. Luana Carolina

          Heavyweight: Brando Peričić vs. Elisha Ellison

          Women's strawweight: Loma Lookboonmee vs. Alexia Thainara

          How to watch the fights

          Watch the fights on the new ESPN App: Get it here.

          Fans can catch all the action in the UFC streaming hub.

          There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.