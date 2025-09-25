How to watch UFC Fight Night: Ulberg vs. Reyes

A pair of light heavyweight contenders headline the latest UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Perth, Australia, as Carlos Ulberg and Dominick Reyes face off in the UFC's return to RAC Arena.
Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET in the ESPN App. The main card is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET.
Ulberg (13-1-0) enters his first main event on an eight-fight winning streak, the longest active unbeaten run in the light heavyweight division. The 34-year-old kickboxing specialist from Auckland, New Zealand, hasn't lost since falling to Kennedy Nzechukwu in his UFC debut in 2021.
Reyes (15-4-0) looks to end Ulberg's run of dominance while extending his own streak of success. The 35-year-old Hesperia, California, native has won three straight bouts, including a first-round knockout of Nikita Krylov in his last fight at UFC 314 in April.
UFC Fight Night fight card
ESPN App, 10 p.m. ET
Light heavyweight: Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick Reyes
Light heavyweight: Jimmy Crute vs. Ivan Erslan
Featherweight: Jack Jenkins vs. Ramon Taveras
Welterweight: Jake Matthews vs. Neil Magny
Heavyweight: Justin Tafa vs. Louie Sutherland
Lightweight: Tom Nolan vs. Charlie Campbell
ESPN App, 7 p.m. ET
Light heavyweight: Navajo Stirling vs. Rodolfo Bellato
Middleweight: Cam Rowston vs. Andre Petroski
Welterweight: Jonathan Micallef vs. Oban Elliott
Lightweight: Jamie Mullarkey vs. Rolando Bedoya
Bantamweight: Colby Thicknesse vs. Josias Musasa
Women's bantamweight: Michelle Montague vs. Luana Carolina
Heavyweight: Brando Peričić vs. Elisha Ellison
Women's strawweight: Loma Lookboonmee vs. Alexia Thainara
