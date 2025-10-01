        <
        >

          Arman Tsarukyan, Dan Hooker to headline UFC event in Qatar

          • Brett OkamotoOct 1, 2025, 09:20 PM
            Close
              Brett Okamoto has reported on mixed martial arts and boxing at ESPN since 2010. He has covered all of the biggest events in combat sports during that time, including in-depth interviews and features with names such as Dana White, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao and Georges St-Pierre. He was also a producer on the 30 for 30 film: "Chuck and Tito," which looked back at the careers and rivalry of Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz. He lives in Las Vegas, and is an avid, below-average golfer in his spare time.
            Follow on X

          A lightweight matchup between Arman Tsarukyan and Dan Hooker will headline UFC Fight Night on Nov. 22 in Qatar, UFC CEO Dana White announced Wednesday.

          Additionally, former welterweight champion Belal Muhammad will face Irish contender Ian Garry in the co-main event.

          The UFC Fight Night takes place in Al Rayyan, Qatar, and is the promotion's first event in the region. The UFC announced a deal to bring an event to Qatar back in July.

          Tsarukyan (22-3) had hoped to challenge Ilia Topuria for the UFC's lightweight championship, but will now need to solidify his first UFC title shot with a win over Hooker (24-12). Tsarukyan had been in a three-horse race for the 155-pound title shot, along with Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett.

          The UFC has not yet announced what is next for Topuria.

          Muhammad (24-4) will be making his first appearance since he surrendered his 170-pound title to Jack Della Maddalena in May.

          The 37-year-old had campaigned for a matchup against former champion Kamaru Usman, but will face Garry instead. Garry (16-1) is knocking on the door of his first title shot in the UFC, as he is 9-1 in the Octagon and coming off a crucial, five-round victory over Carlos Prates in April.