How to watch PFL Champions Series Dubai on ESPN

The Professional Fighters League uncorks an action-packed night of mixed martial arts on Friday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, as two world titles will be on the line inside Coca-Cola Arena.

In the main event, Usman Nurmagomedov seeks another win over Paul Hughes for the lightweight championship in their second bout since January. Corey Anderson and Dovlet Yagshimuradov will clash again for the light heavyweight crown in the co-main event. Anderson defeated Yagshimuradov by third-round TKO in April 2021.

Coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. ET in the ESPN App for fans with an ESPN Unlimited Plan.

Main card

Lightweight championship: Usman Nurmagomedov (c) vs. Paul Hughes

Light heavyweight championship: Corey Anderson (c) vs. Dovlet Yagshimuradov

Bantamweight: Magomed Magomedov vs. Sergio Pettis

Lightweight: Archie Colgan vs. Jay Jay Wilson

Bantamweight: Jack Cartwright vs. Caolán Loughran

Prelims

Heavyweight: Pouya Rahmani vs. Slim Trabelsi

Welterweight: Omar El Dafrawy vs. Florim Zendeli

Lightweight: Luann Sardinha vs. Mirafzal Akhtamov

Lightweight: Takeshi Izumi vs. Vinicius Cenci

Lightweight: Makkasharip Zaynukov vs. John Mitchell

Middleweight: Jarrah Al-Silawi vs. Gregory Babene

(c) -- defending champion

How to watch the fights

Watch the fights in the ESPN App: Get an ESPN Unlimited Plan here.

Fans can catch all the action in the PFL streaming hub.

There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every PFL card.