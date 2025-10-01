        <
          How to watch PFL Champions Series Dubai on ESPN

          In the main event, Usman Nurmagomedov seeks another win over Paul Hughes for the lightweight championship in their second bout since January. Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire
          • Keith Jenkins
          Oct 1, 2025, 10:54 PM

          The Professional Fighters League uncorks an action-packed night of mixed martial arts on Friday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, as two world titles will be on the line inside Coca-Cola Arena.

          In the main event, Usman Nurmagomedov seeks another win over Paul Hughes for the lightweight championship in their second bout since January. Corey Anderson and Dovlet Yagshimuradov will clash again for the light heavyweight crown in the co-main event. Anderson defeated Yagshimuradov by third-round TKO in April 2021.

          Coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. ET in the ESPN App for fans with an ESPN Unlimited Plan.

          Main card

          Lightweight championship: Usman Nurmagomedov (c) vs. Paul Hughes

          Light heavyweight championship: Corey Anderson (c) vs. Dovlet Yagshimuradov

          Bantamweight: Magomed Magomedov vs. Sergio Pettis

          Lightweight: Archie Colgan vs. Jay Jay Wilson

          Bantamweight: Jack Cartwright vs. Caolán Loughran

          Prelims

          Heavyweight: Pouya Rahmani vs. Slim Trabelsi

          Welterweight: Omar El Dafrawy vs. Florim Zendeli

          Lightweight: Luann Sardinha vs. Mirafzal Akhtamov

          Lightweight: Takeshi Izumi vs. Vinicius Cenci

          Lightweight: Makkasharip Zaynukov vs. John Mitchell

          Middleweight: Jarrah Al-Silawi vs. Gregory Babene

          (c) -- defending champion

          How to watch the fights

          Watch the fights in the ESPN App: Get an ESPN Unlimited Plan here.

          Fans can catch all the action in the PFL streaming hub.

          There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every PFL card.