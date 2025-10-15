How to watch UFC Fight Night: de Ridder vs. Allen on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

The UFC heads north for its next premier event as Vancouver, British Columbia, will be the host city for Saturday's UFC Fight Night: de Ridder vs. Allen. A middleweight main event between Reinier de Ridder and Brendan Allen headlines a fight card featuring seven Canadian competitors inside Rogers Arena.

Coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET in the ESPN App. The main card is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.

Entering the Octagon for the fifth time in a calendar year, de Ridder (21-2-0) seeks his sixth straight victory. The 35-year-old southpaw hasn't lost a bout since suffering his second of back-to-back title-fight defeats against Anatoly Malykhin in March 2024.

Allen (25-7-0) seeks his second straight win. The 29-year-old bested Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision in his last time out in July, snapping a two-fight skid.

What are the top storylines at UFC Fight Night? How are experts breaking them down? What do the fighters have to say? Here is the fight card, how to watch it and a collection of all of the UFC Fight Night essentials:

UFC Fight Night fight card

ESPN App, 7 p.m. ET

Middleweight: Reinier de Ridder vs. Brendan Allen

Welterweight: Kevin Holland vs. Mike Malott

Bantamweight: Marlon Vera vs. Aiemann Zahabi

Women's flyweight: Manon Fiorot vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Bantamweight: Cody Gibson vs. Aoriqileng

Lightweight: Kyle Nelson vs. Matt Frevola

ESPN App, 4 p.m. ET

Bantamweight: Charles Jourdain vs. Davey Grant

Flyweight: Bruno Silva vs. HyunSung Park

Middleweight: Danny Barlow vs. Djorden Santos

Lightweight: Kyle Prepolec vs. Drew Dober

Women's strawweight: Stephanie Luciano vs. Ravena Oliveira

Middleweight: Azamat Bekoev vs. Yousri Belgaroui

Women's bantamweight: Melissa Croden vs. Tainara Lisboa

How to watch the fights

Watch the fights in the ESPN App: Get it here.

Fans can catch all the action in the UFC streaming hub.

There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.