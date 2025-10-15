        <
        >

          How to watch UFC Fight Night: de Ridder vs. Allen on ESPN

          Reinier de Ridder takes on Brendan Allen at UFC Fight Night this Saturday. Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC
          • Keith Jenkins
          Oct 15, 2025, 07:07 PM

          The UFC heads north for its next premier event as Vancouver, British Columbia, will be the host city for Saturday's UFC Fight Night: de Ridder vs. Allen. A middleweight main event between Reinier de Ridder and Brendan Allen headlines a fight card featuring seven Canadian competitors inside Rogers Arena.

          Coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET in the ESPN App. The main card is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.

          Entering the Octagon for the fifth time in a calendar year, de Ridder (21-2-0) seeks his sixth straight victory. The 35-year-old southpaw hasn't lost a bout since suffering his second of back-to-back title-fight defeats against Anatoly Malykhin in March 2024.

          Allen (25-7-0) seeks his second straight win. The 29-year-old bested Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision in his last time out in July, snapping a two-fight skid.

          What are the top storylines at UFC Fight Night? How are experts breaking them down? What do the fighters have to say? Here is the fight card, how to watch it and a collection of all of the UFC Fight Night essentials:

          UFC Fight Night fight card

          ESPN App, 7 p.m. ET

          Middleweight: Reinier de Ridder vs. Brendan Allen

          Welterweight: Kevin Holland vs. Mike Malott

          Bantamweight: Marlon Vera vs. Aiemann Zahabi

          Women's flyweight: Manon Fiorot vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

          Bantamweight: Cody Gibson vs. Aoriqileng

          Lightweight: Kyle Nelson vs. Matt Frevola

          ESPN App, 4 p.m. ET

          Bantamweight: Charles Jourdain vs. Davey Grant

          Flyweight: Bruno Silva vs. HyunSung Park

          Middleweight: Danny Barlow vs. Djorden Santos

          Lightweight: Kyle Prepolec vs. Drew Dober

          Women's strawweight: Stephanie Luciano vs. Ravena Oliveira

          Middleweight: Azamat Bekoev vs. Yousri Belgaroui

          Women's bantamweight: Melissa Croden vs. Tainara Lisboa

          How to watch the fights

          Watch the fights in the ESPN App: Get it here.

          Fans can catch all the action in the UFC streaming hub.

          There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.