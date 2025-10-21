WWE Raw takeaways: Rollins stripped, Jey Uso yeets his twin for a title shot

Open Extended Reactions

The World Heavyweight Championship picture was flipped on its head during Monday's episode of "Raw." Seth Rollins was stripped of the world title after WWE general manager Adam Pearce announced that Rollins had undergone "major surgery" and would be "on the shelf for quite a while" after Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed turned on him last week.

A new World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned at "Saturday Night's Main Event" on Nov. 1. CM Punk, fellow No. 1 contender, commented on the "Raw" main event Battle Royal, which ended with Jey Uso being victorious.

Oct. 20 Raw results

• World Tag Team Championship: AJ Styles and Dragon Lee defeated The Judgement Day by pinfall

• Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio defeated Rusev by pinfall

• Women's Intercontinental Championship: Maxxine Dupri defeated Becky Lynch by disqualification

• Stephanie Vaquer defeated Roxanne Perez by pinfall

• Jey Uso won Battle Royal

A new heavyweight champion will be crowned

Rollins' injury doesn't feel like we are in for a "ruse of the century" Part 2 because it wouldn't make sense to fake an injury that would strip you of your title. But Rollins is one of the greatest wrestlers of his era, and I hope he can return before Wrestlemania 42 in April. Imagine the reaction he would get during a return match on the biggest show of the year.

Jey Uso had to go through a huge group of contenders, including his twin brother Jimmy, to get a shot at the heavyweight title. Dominik Mysterio, who successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against Rusev earlier in the night, was eliminated quickly but snuck back into the match while the refs were distracted. Jimmy saved Jey from elimination, but Jey did not return the favor near the end of the match, sending Jimmy and LA Knight to the outside. Jey eventually eliminated "Dirty Dom" to secure his title shot.

Punk vs. Jey will be a good match. Punk winning and holding on to the title until Rollins' return would be fun. Punk has no shortage of possible challengers in the meantime -- including "Dirty Dom."

More Raw takeaways

• Paul Heyman knows how to place importance on every talent he backs. Breakker and Reed already were ascending, but Heyman's promo in the ring after Pearce's announcement to start the show made them look like future Hall of Famers.

• AJ Styles is a Mount Rushmore talent of this generation. He's a team player, a terrific locker room leader and the kind of guy who can have a match-of-the-year-level bout with John Cena then go back to the tag team title picture. That's not a knock on tag team wrestling. It's a testament to the ability of "The Phenomenal One" to excel in every situation, anywhere on the card.

• Speaking of that tag team title match, kudos to Styles, Dragon Lee, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh for a highly entertaining match. Some wonderful near pinfalls, especially the McDonagh save after a Styles Phenomenal Forearm nearly pinned Balor. Styles couldn't have executed it better. CM Punk even praised McDonagh's performance while commentating on the main event Battle Royal.

• I don't mind Becky Lynch barely holding on to the Women's Intercontential Championship against Maxxine Dupri because it makes Dupri feel like a worthy adversary with the ability to beat the veteran Lynch. A rematch between the two for the title would be a definitive conclusion to their story.