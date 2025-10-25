UFC 321 live analysis and results: Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane

Valter Walker traps Louie Sutherland's foot and locks in a heel hook to win by submission. (0:44)

Tom Aspinall puts the undisputed heavyweight championship on the line for the first time Saturday against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321.

The event in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, also features a second title fight that is all but guaranteed to crown a new champion. Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern will vie for the strawweight title vacated by Zhang Weili, who is moving up to flyweight to challenge for that belt.

Aspinall (15-3) has won three fights in a row, all in 1 minute, 13 seconds or faster. He is No. 4 in the ESPN men's pound-for-pound rankings.

For Gane (13-2), this is his third UFC heavyweight title challenge. A winner of two fights in a row, he is No. 2 in the ESPN heavyweight top 10.

Jandiroba (22-3) and Dern (15-5) met in 2020, with Dern winning a unanimous decision. Jandiroba is No. 10 in the ESPN women's pound-for-pound rankings and No. 2 at strawweight. Dern is No. 6 at 115 pounds.

