Behind her much-improved striking, Mackenzie Dern won the vacant UFC women's strawweight title with a unanimous decision over Virna Jandiroba in the co-main event of UFC 321.

Two judges scored the fight 48-47 while a third scorecard read 49-46 for the new champion.

"This feels amazing," said a tearful Dern who was joined by her six-year-old daughter in the Octagon following her victory. Jandiroba and Dern competed for the title that Zhang Weili vacated as she prepares for her November fight with flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.

They previously met in December 2020, and Dern won a striking affair with the Brazilian. The rematch saw Jandiroba mix in takedowns with the striking in hopes of keeping Dern off balance. However, Dern was prepared for everything Jandiroba had to offer and routinely won in the striking exchanges throughout the 25-minute affair.

"We knew the striking was good, but I wish it was better," said Dern. "I was hoping for a knockout."

Dern, a former ADCC world champion known for her world class grappling, showcased an evolved offensive toolbox with a sharp jab and out struck Jandiroba 247-152.

Dern had gone 5-4 since beating Jandiroba in 2020 while the Brazilian entered the fight on a five-fight winning streak. But Dern's diligence in improving her striking was the difference maker despite being barely over .500 in her last 9 fights.

"It wasn't the fight I expected I thought it was going to be a little easier," Dern said. "I know she would get the takedowns. I think I did a lot of damage on the ground, but we did a little bit of everything in the cage with striking and on the ground."

Dern, 32, opened aggressively, deploying leg kicks and punches while getting the better of the exchanges. However, Jandiroba took Dern down midway through the round, unlike their 2020 meeting that became a kickboxing match because of the Brazilian's reluctance to engage in a grappling match. But Dern neutralized Jandiroba's offense on the ground for the opening frame and that would be the story of the fight.

Although Jandiroba took Dern down nine times, she was unable to muster up any significant offense as her opponent routinely managed to get back to her feet. Jandiroba began to wear the damage of Dern's jab on her face with significant swelling under her right eye. To Jandiroba's credit, she managed to break through with her punches and left Dern's face lumped up as well. But it simply wasn't enough as Dern improved to 2-0 against Jandiroba and can now call herself a champion.