Aspinall was visibly frustrated after his fight vs. Ciryl Gane was deemed a no contest from an eye poke. #UFC321 (0:21)

Tom Aspinall requires more tests on his injured eye after leaving hospital in Abu Dhabi.

The heavyweight champion's first title defence ended in disaster on Saturday night at UFC 321, when he was the victim of an eye poke from opponent Ciryl Gane.

Aspinall told the referee 'I can't see' and, after his allocated five minutes of recovery time had elapsed, was unable to continue the fight.

He posted a video to his YouTube from his post-fight visit to hospital where he underwent initial tests that the doctor confirmed returned no serious damage.

"He poked me in both," Aspinall said about Gane.

"He went near-enough knuckle deep. I could feel how deep it was in my eye.

"He had already got warned twice, or at least once, for poking. He nearly poked me in the eye before."

Tom Aspinall needs more eye tests Getty

His father and trainer Andy Aspinall said: "I'm not annoyed. The only thing I ever want is for him to come out of our fights alright, and for the opponent to come out. Michael Bisping lost his eye.

"It's a horrendous thing to think of, as a parent. If it was your son, and they could lose an eye, by someone who constantly pokes eyes. I am not saying that Ciryl does. But it would be useful to analyse the people who do it. Not to get them out of the sport, but to tidy up the game.

"A lot of fighters do it, get away with it, win the fight, then everybody forgot the guy got poked in the eye.

"If it's your child and their health, and they've got children to look after?

"It's horrendous for me to look at."

Tom Aspinall, in obvious agony from his right eye, said: "I trained for 14 months. Trust me, I didn't want someone's finger knuckle deep in my eye.

"It feels like the back of my eyeball is hurting. It's not stinging, it's just painful. It feels like someone has touched the back of my eyeball.

"It didn't feel that bad, at first. It's killing [now].

"It felt like his finger hit the back of the eye socket when he pushed it in, and I couldn't see."

He later added: "My 'good eye' is now getting blurry too. I can hardly see out of my good eye."

The doctor in Abu Dhabi confirmed that Aspinall must undergo further examinations on his eye in the UK.

Aspinall said: "It puts everything into perspective. It's a dangerous sport. It was way scarier than what I did to my knee.

"You know that your knee will be alright. Whereas the eye, you don't know..."

The British heavyweight had been waiting for his return to action for over a year, amid a stand-off with Jon Jones.

Instead, he returned against Gane but their fight ended within the first round after a competitive four-and-a-half minutes.

UFC president Dana White is keen to rebook Aspinall vs Gane but there is no timeframe on his return yet.