UFC featherweight Steve Garcia was supposed to face one of his toughest tests Saturday, but it turned into one of the most lopsided wins of his career instead.

Garcia (19-5) extended his winning streak to seven in a first-round TKO over David Onama (14-3) at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas. The finish came at the 3:34 mark, after Garcia hurt Onama with multiple left hands.

It's the first time Onama has been finished in his professional career, and Garcia made it look easy. According to UFC Stats, Onama managed to land just five strikes.

"I've said before, my dad told me to be violent in there," Garcia said. "My dad asked for it and I tried to deliver. It's kill or be killed in here. He did a good job of listening to his coach, but for me, I'm just [thinking], 'I'm going to get you.'"

Steve Garcia put the pressure on David Onama from the start of Saturday's fight and got the finish at 3:34 of the first round. Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Garcia, 33, is known for a high-pressure, stand-up style, but Saturday's performance took it to another level. He walked Onama down from the moment the fight began and showed no respect for anything his opponent offered back at him. The left hand from the southpaw stance started to find a home early, and Garcia never took his foot off the gas. He put Onama on shaky legs within the first two minutes and eventually swarmed on him enough to produce the finish.

It's the 15th finish of Garcia's career, all by knockout. Immediately after the bout, he called out former featherweight champion and lightweight contender Max Holloway.

"I want that BMF, Max Hollloway, championship fight," Garcia said.

It was a deflating performance by Onama, who had won four ahead of his first UFC main event. Garcia and Onama were the UFC's Nos. 12- and 13-ranked featherweights going into Saturday's contest, respectively. Before Saturday, Garcia's biggest win had come against UFC veteran Calvin Kattar. Garcia defeated Kattar via decision in July.