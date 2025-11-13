UFC at MSG: Notable MMA moments from Madison Square Garden

Open Extended Reactions

The UFC returns to Madison Square Garden on Saturday for UFC 322, its ninth event at "The World's Most Famous Arena." After New York became the final state in the country to legalize mixed martial arts in 2016, the UFC has run an event at MSG every year since except for 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's event features two title fights at the top of the card: Jack Della Maddalena will look to defend his welterweight title against former lightweight champ Islam Makhachev, and Valentina Shevchenko will look to defend her flyweight title against former strawweight champ Zhang Weili.

Here's a look at some of the biggest moments for the promotion at Madison Square Garden: