UFC 322: Live results and analysis for Della Maddalena-Makhachev, Shevchenko-Zhang

Pound-for-pound supremacy is on the line in men's and women's MMA as UFC welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena puts his title on the line against former lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev in the main event at UFC 322 in New York's Madison Square Garden.

Della Maddalena is going for his first title defense, while Makhachev, who moved up for this opportunity, is competing in his sixth consecutive championship fight. Della Maddalena and Makhachev are ranked Nos. 8 and 2 in ESPN's men's P4P rankings, respectively.

And in the co-main event, former strawweight champ Zhang Weili moves up to the women's flyweight division to face Valentina Shevchenko for the belt. Zhang, ranked No. 1 in the women's P4P rankings, while Shevchenko is ranked No. 2.

Brett Okamoto, Andreas Hale, Jeff Wagenheim and Dre Waters break down all the action from MSG.