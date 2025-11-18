        <
        >

          Revamped PFL's campaign kicks off with February event in Dubai

          • Brett OkamotoNov 18, 2025, 05:06 PM
            Close
              Brett Okamoto has reported on mixed martial arts and boxing at ESPN since 2010. He has covered all of the biggest events in combat sports during that time, including in-depth interviews and features with names such as Dana White, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao and Georges St-Pierre. He was also a producer on the 30 for 30 film: "Chuck and Tito," which looked back at the careers and rivalry of Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz. He lives in Las Vegas, and is an avid, below-average golfer in his spare time.
            Follow on X

          The PFL's 2026 schedule will consist of 24 total events, consisting of 16 global events and eight regional events in its MENA (Middle East, Northern Africa) and Africa series.

          The PFL announced its 2026 plans on Tuesday. The promotion will host one event in February in Dubai, two in March in Madrid and Pittsburgh, and one in April in Chicago.

          Official fight matchups will be determined and announced at a later date. The event in Madrid will mark the PFL's first trip to Spain.

          Founded in 2017, the PFL has undergone a significant overhaul in leadership in recent months. The company named former Turner and Time Warner executive John Martin as its CEO in July, and former president of Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Lenny Daniels as its chief operating officer this week.

          The promotion had historically been built around a regular season, playoffs format. That format went away in 2025 in favor of a single-elimination tournament. Martin has since opted to move entirely away from the tournament model, in favor of more traditional MMA matchmaking. The PFL has a domestic broadcast deal with ESPN that expires at the end of 2026.