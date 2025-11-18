Open Extended Reactions

The PFL's 2026 schedule will consist of 24 total events, consisting of 16 global events and eight regional events in its MENA (Middle East, Northern Africa) and Africa series.

The PFL announced its 2026 plans on Tuesday. The promotion will host one event in February in Dubai, two in March in Madrid and Pittsburgh, and one in April in Chicago.

The Professional Fighters League kicks off its 2026 season in February in Dubai. Fabian Edwards was this year's Middleweight World Tournament champion. Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images

Official fight matchups will be determined and announced at a later date. The event in Madrid will mark the PFL's first trip to Spain.

Founded in 2017, the PFL has undergone a significant overhaul in leadership in recent months. The company named former Turner and Time Warner executive John Martin as its CEO in July, and former president of Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Lenny Daniels as its chief operating officer this week.

The promotion had historically been built around a regular season, playoffs format. That format went away in 2025 in favor of a single-elimination tournament. Martin has since opted to move entirely away from the tournament model, in favor of more traditional MMA matchmaking. The PFL has a domestic broadcast deal with ESPN that expires at the end of 2026.