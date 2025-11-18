Open Extended Reactions

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is hoping to be Islam Makhachev's first title challenger, and believes he has a "great" chance of receiving the opportunity.

Usman (21-4) is one of many potential options for Makhachev (28-1), who claimed the UFC's welterweight title in a dominant performance against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 last weekend. Makhachev is new to the weight class, as he was a longtime lightweight champion prior to moving up last Saturday. Usman, who held the title from 2019 to 2022, says the time is perfect for the UFC to book this matchup.

"I think the chances [of the fight happening next] are great," Usman told ESPN. "The time would be now. There are a lot of guys in the welterweight division that could put their name in the hate but, with all due respect, this is also an entertainment company. You want the biggest, baddest fights, it's a no-brainer here."

Makhachev, who is almost universally considered the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world, has also said he prefers the Usman matchup above others. He has also said he would welcome fellow two-weight UFC champion Ilia Topuria to 170 pounds. Topuria has won titles at featherweight and lightweight and called Makhachev "the most boring thing in this game," in a social media post following his win on Saturday.

Usman, 38, said he admires what Topuria has done as a two-weight champion, but doesn't see any upside for Makhachev in that matchup.

"Do you foresee Ilia Topuria coming up to welterweight, potentially winning the title and then defending against welterweights? Nobody sees that," Usman said. "So, it would be just to make a humongous fight for the company. But in that case, what does Islam have to gain from that? He really has nothing to gain and everything to lose. If something goes wrong and you lose, you lost to a featherweight, you know?"

Usman surrendered his title to Leon Edwards at UFC 278, which started an 0-3 skid between 2022 and 2023. He rebounded in a big way earlier this year, when he defeated surging contender Joaquin Buckley via decision in a UFC Fight Night main event in June.