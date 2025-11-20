        <
        >

          Usman Nurmagomedov to defend PFL lightweight title Feb. 7

          • Brett OkamotoNov 20, 2025, 05:34 PM
            Close
              Brett Okamoto has reported on mixed martial arts and boxing at ESPN since 2010. He has covered all of the biggest events in combat sports during that time, including in-depth interviews and features with names such as Dana White, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao and Georges St-Pierre. He was also a producer on the 30 for 30 film: "Chuck and Tito," which looked back at the careers and rivalry of Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz. He lives in Las Vegas, and is an avid, below-average golfer in his spare time.
            Follow on X

          The PFL's 2026 calendar will kick off with a lightweight title fight between Usman Nurmagomedov and Alfie Davis, officials announced on Thursday.

          Nurmagomedov (20-0) will seek the first defense of his PFL title against Davis (20-5-1) on Feb. 7 inside Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

          Nurmagomedov, the younger cousin of retired legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, is a former Bellator MMA champion. This will be his third appearance under the PFL banner. He became the promotion's official lightweight champion in October, winning the vacant belt in a bout against Paul Hughes.

          The PFL is revamping its identity in 2026, as it moves away from all previous season and single-elimination tournament formats in favor of more traditional MMA matchmaking. Nurmagomedov is one of the faces of the company, and is considered one of the best fighters in the world competing outside of the UFC, and is currently the fifth-ranked lightweight in ESPN's divisional rankings across all MMA promotions.

          Davis, of England, won the PFL's lightweight tournament this year, with wins over Clay Collard, Brent Primus and Gadzhi Rabadanov. Rabadanov, who Davis defeated in the 2025 lightweight finals via unanimous decision, is actually a close friend and teammate of the Nurmagomedov team from Dagestan.