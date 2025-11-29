Open Extended Reactions

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan is calling for a BMF bout against Max Holloway, in the wake of the UFC's decision to skip over him in an interim lightweight title fight next month.

Tsarukyan (23-3) is the No. 1-ranked contender at 155 pounds, but the UFC opted to book an interim title bout between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett -- who are ranked Nos. 4 and 5, respectively -- as the main event of UFC 324 on Jan. 24 in Las Vegas. The UFC created an interim belt after undisputed champion Ilia Topuria announced he was taking time off to deal with personal issues.

Tsarukyan told ESPN it was "hard" to accept the news, but said he can't sit and wait for the situation to change.

"It's a business," Tsarukyan said. "At the end of the day, I have the same goal. Everybody knows that I will beat everybody and it's just [a matter of] time. I hope they give me the BMF title at least. What are they going to give me? Who do we have in our division to fight if it's not Holloway?"

Holloway (27-8) is coming off a five-round decision win against Dustin Poirier in July. He has expressed interest in a bout against former champion Charles Oliveira.

Tsarukyan, of Armenia, said he believes the UFC is doing whatever it can to promote and fast-track Pimblett (23-3), and that he hopes Gaethje (26-5) puts an end to it in January. He said he would even offer to help Gaethje train for the matchup.

"Justin, if you need the help, let me know and I'll fly to you," Tsarukyan said. "I want him to [beat] that bulls--- guy. I hate him. He's such a b----. I don't want to be [at UFC 324] because I'm going to fight with somebody. If I see Patty, I would like to slap him."

The winner of next month's interim title fight is expected to face Topuria later in 2026, according to UFC CEO Dana White, which means Tsarukyan could be looking at as much as a year before his next opportunity opens for the belt. Despite that, the 29-year-old says he's very confident he will eventually win the belt, and face Topuria if he doesn't retire first.

"That [Topuria] fight is going to happen for sure," Tsarukyan said. "Everybody is saying, 'Arman, Arman, Arman.' Everybody knows it's bulls---. The next champion is here."