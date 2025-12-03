        <
          Suit vs. UFC's McGregor for alleged 2023 sexual assault dropped

          • Brett OkamotoDec 3, 2025, 11:15 PM
              Brett Okamoto has reported on mixed martial arts and boxing at ESPN since 2010. He has covered all of the biggest events in combat sports during that time, including in-depth interviews and features with names such as Dana White, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao and Georges St-Pierre. He was also a producer on the 30 for 30 film: "Chuck and Tito," which looked back at the careers and rivalry of Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz. He lives in Las Vegas, and is an avid, below-average golfer in his spare time.
          A civil lawsuit that alleged Conor McGregor sexually assaulted a woman in the bathroom at an NBA Finals game in 2023 was dropped in U.S. District Court on Wednesday after the woman voluntarily filed for dismissal.

          The woman, who is described in the lawsuit as a 49-year-old business executive, had accused McGregor of sexual assault during a Miami Heat game in June 2023 at Kaseya Center in Miami. The woman filed a civil suit against McGregor and the Miami Heat on Jan. 14. The Florida State Attorney's Office did not pursue criminal charges in the matter.

          On Tuesday, the plaintiff submitted a notice of voluntary dismissal with prejudice, meaning no further litigation will be brought forward. McGregor, 37, had denied all allegations.

          The lawsuit alleged that McGregor and the woman began talking in the Courtside Club inside Kaseya Center. An acquaintance of the woman said they were about to leave when McGregor grabbed the woman by the hand and escorted her to the men's restroom, where the alleged assault took place.

          Last year in Ireland High Court, McGregor was found liable in a separate sexual assault case from 2018. He was ordered to pay the complainant 248,000 euros, or around $257,000. An appeal filed by McGregor was denied.

          McGregor (22-6) has not competed in mixed martial arts since he sustained a broken leg in a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. He has expressed a desire to return to competition at the UFC's White House card in June.