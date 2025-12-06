Open Extended Reactions

The UFC returns to the "fight capital of the world" for the promotion's final pay-per-view event of 2025, UFC 323, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The fight card will be headlined by a title fight featuring the UFC's most active champion, Merab Dvalishvili, who puts his men's bantamweight belt on the line in a rematch against Petr Yan. Dvalishvili has successfully defended his championship three times this year. Yan, who lost to Dvalishvili by unanimous decision in March 2023, has not lost since facing the champ. He is on a three-fight winning streak since.

In the co-main event, rising star Joshua Van attempts to claim his first UFC title when he challenges men's flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja. Pantoja, the UFC's longest-reigning champion, has held the title since July 2023.

Stick around as Brett Okamoto, Jeff Wagenheim, Andres Hale and Dre Waters break down all the action at UFC 323.