Petr Yan owned the UFC men's flyweight title belt as far back as 2020, but he never looked more like a champion than he did Saturday night, as he dethroned Merab Dvalishvili by unanimous decision in an action-packed main event of UFC 323 in Las Vegas.

Two judges scored the 49-46 while the other had it 48-47 for Yan.

Yan (20-5) was the aggressor throughout, which wasn't the case in Dvalishvili's previous fights, including his first meeting with Yan. When Yan and Dvalishvili fought in 2023, Dvalishvili made 49 takedown attempts. Although Yan fended off 38 of them, he was on the defensive all night and never mounted an offensive threat.

The rematch played out much differently. Although Dvalishvili (21-5) entered the bout with 117 UFC takedowns, the most in the promotion's history, he did not add to his total in the first two rounds, going 0-for-13. The fight's first takedown, in fact, came from Yan, who took the champion to the canvas midway through the second round.

In all, Dvalishvili was 2-of-24 on takedown attempts. Yan was 3-of-5, but it was his pinpoint striking that made the difference. He landed 60% of his significant strikes, bloodying Dvalishvili's face with a steady diet of sharp jabs and visibly hurting him with kicks to the body.