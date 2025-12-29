Open Extended Reactions

This has been a year of championship upheaval in the UFC, even if 2025 is ending with belts wrapped around many familiar waists.

Of the 11 current UFC men's and women's champions, four were titleholders at the start of the year. Two others began 2025 as former champions, and another was in the second year of an interim championship reign.

Where's the upheaval? Only one of the four year-opening titlists, women's flyweight Valentina Shevchenko, held the belt for the entire year. Alex Pereira lost his light heavyweight belt in March and recaptured it in October. Islam Makhachev ended the year as welterweight champion after entering 2025 with the lightweight belt. Ilia Topuria grabbed the 155-pound title Makhachev vacated after vacating his featherweight gold.

None of those champions was as active as Merab Dvalishvili, who made his first men's bantamweight title defense in January, his second in June and his third in October. He attempted an unprecedented fourth defense in a calendar year at UFC 323 on Dec. 6 but produced a bitter ending to the final pay-per-view event of 2025, losing the belt to former champion Petr Yan.

Musical chairs, anyone?

Not only is Shevchenko the longest-reigning current champion -- she regained the 125-pound title in September 2024 -- but she's also the only one who has made a title defense. The last time the UFC had a single champion with a title defense was May 26, 2007, according to ESPN Research. That night, Chuck Liddell lost the light heavyweight belt to Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, leaving the UFC with zero champions with title defenses for over a month (until two champs, middleweight Anderson Silva and lightweight Sean Sherk, won their title fights at UFC 73: Stacked).

Back then, the UFC had five weight classes. MMA is a bustling sport now, with way more moving parts.

There were 21 UFC title bouts in 2025. In 10 of them, the champ retained the belt, including in the heavyweight title fight in October that ended as a no-contest when champion Tom Aspinall could not continue after an eye poke. In eight other title bouts, the challenger dethroned the champion. The other three championship fights were for vacant titles.

Call this a year of multifaceted turnover, but let's also acknowledge a magnificent turnaround -- for me. In each of the past four years around this time, I have boldly predicted who would end the following year as UFC champions. And this was my best year yet.

Heading into 2025, I predicted five fighters would become new champions, and three of those fighters fulfilled my forecast: Aspinall, who began the year as interim heavyweight champion; middleweight Khamzat Chimaev; and women's bantamweight Kayla Harrison. I predicted that Dvalishvili would lose his title, just not to Yan. (Oh, well.) Of the six year-opening champions whom I picked to end 2025 still in possession of belts, four did -- although Makhachev and Topuria conquered new domains. I'm still counting those two among my wins, making me 7-of-11 for the year. Just call me Nostradamus.

I feel emboldened to brag a little here because a year ago, I owned up to my clueless 2024, when I batted .000 with my predictions.

What is in store for 2026? If I've learned anything over these past four years, it's that the number of champions dethroned in a year -- the turnover -- is always higher than expected. And definitely higher than my annual predictions.

And yet, to demonstrate that I don't learn from my mistakes, I'm once again going low with my prediction. I say 2026 will end with just four new champions. These four.

1. Light heavyweight: Jirí Procházka

If UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira moves up in weight, Jiří Procházka, above, could end the new year as the 205-pound champ. Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

I am aware that Procházka has lost twice to the champion, Alex Pereira, both times by knockout. I wouldn't expect the result of a potential third meeting to be different, but I don't expect a third meeting. Pereira said he wants to fight at heavyweight, and at age 38, it's now or never. If Pereira leaves the 205-pound division, Procházka is the best of the rest. Magomed Ankalaev might have something to say about that because he's the one who bounced Pereira in March at UFC 313. But I feel like Pereira took Ankalaev's soul in their rematch seven months later at UFC 320. And if it comes to a championship showdown, Procházka is the kind of guy to master a soul-deflated foe.

The year could play out as a tug-of-war between current champion Petr Yan and former champion Merab Dvalishvili, who are 1-1 against each other and seem destined to break the tie in a trilogy match. But I believe Nurmagomedov will factor into the championship picture, too. I picked him a year ago to end 2025 with the 135-pound belt, and that was one of the few predictions I got wrong. So, in my grand tradition of doubling down, I'll take Nurmagomedov once again. I don't know if he will dethrone Yan or Dvalishvili, but watch out for Umar -- and someone please check the blood pressure of Khabib cageside.

play 0:32 Joshua Van grabs victory after Alexandre Pantoja breaks arm After champ Alexandre Pantoja breaks his arm, the co-main event is stopped and Joshua Van is champion.

An elbow injury ended his reign in just 26 seconds at UFC 323 on Dec. 6, and Pantoja appears to be out of action for a while. But assuming he returns in 2026, he'll surely get an immediate rematch with the new champion, Joshua Van. That would be an interesting fight, as Van, though far less experienced than Pantoja at an elite level, would enter the Octagon with the confidence of having the belt. Pantoja is a lot to handle, though, and I see him reclaiming his spot at the top of the mountain before year's end.

Zhang Weili, right, defeated Tatiana Suarez by unanimous decision in the UFC 312 co-main event in Sydney in February. Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Zhang might move up to flyweight -- maybe after Valentina Shevchenko retires? But for now, Zhang would be best served by returning to 115 pounds. She challenged herself by stepping up to 125 pounds and challenging Shevchenko, and some might say she paid the price in a one-sided loss at UFC 322 in November. But that shouldn't diminish Zhang's confidence in fighting women her own size. With all due respect to current strawweight champion Mackenzie Dern, who has grown from one-dimensional to a well-rounded fighter, I don't see her (or anyone in the division) as a serious threat to Zhang, the once and future queen.

These champions are keepers