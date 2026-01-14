        <
        >

          Israel Adesanya-Joe Pyfer to headline UFC Fight Night card

          • Brett OkamotoJan 14, 2026, 01:37 AM
            Close
              Brett Okamoto has reported on mixed martial arts and boxing at ESPN since 2010. He has covered all of the biggest events in combat sports during that time, including in-depth interviews and features with names such as Dana White, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao and Georges St-Pierre. He was also a producer on the 30 for 30 film: "Chuck and Tito," which looked back at the careers and rivalry of Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz. He lives in Las Vegas, and is an avid, below-average golfer in his spare time.
            Follow on X

          Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will look to snap a three-fight skid when he faces Joe Pyfer on March 28 in Seattle, UFC CEO Dana White announced Tuesday.

          The 185-pound matchup will headline UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena.

          Adesanya (24-5) is widely recognized as one of the greatest middleweights of all time, but he will be seeking his first win since a thrilling knockout of Alex Pereira in a 2023 title fight. He is amid the longest skid of his MMA career, with losses to Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis and Nassourdine Imavov. Adesanya, 36, has not fought since a knockout loss to Imavov in February 2025.

          Pyfer (15-3), of Pennsylvania, is on a three-fight win streak after suffering the first loss of his UFC career to Jack Hermansson in 2024. He is coming off a submission win over Abus Magomedov in October.

          A women's flyweight bout between former champion Alexa Grasso (16-5-1) and Maycee Barber (15-2) was also announced for the March 28 event.