One of the most anticipated fights in women's MMA history has reportedly been postponed, as UFC bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison is out of next week's title defense against Amanda Nunes in Las Vegas.

Harrison, 35, required surgery this week to repair herniated discs in her neck, according to a report by The Eagle-Tribune. Harrison flew to New York last weekend to consult with UFC doctors, who recommended the procedure, the report said.

Harrison (19-1) was scheduled to face former two-weight champion Amanda Nunes (23-5) at UFC 324 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight was set to serve as the co-main event under an interim lightweight title fight between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett.

The matchup carried historical weight, as Nunes is widely considered the greatest female fighter of all time. The 37-year-old former champ was scheduled to come out of retirement, which she first announced in June 2023.

Nunes and Harrison have history together, as they both trained at American Top Team in Coconut Creek, Florida, until Nunes left the team in 2022. She has since said the reason she left the gym was the looming possibility of a fight against Harrison.

The UFC has not yet announced if or when the championship fight will be rescheduled.