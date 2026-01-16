        <
        >

          UFC's Mohammed Usman gets 30-month ban for positive drug test

          • Brett OkamotoJan 16, 2026, 05:17 AM
            Close
              Brett Okamoto has reported on mixed martial arts and boxing at ESPN since 2010. He has covered all of the biggest events in combat sports during that time, including in-depth interviews and features with names such as Dana White, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao and Georges St-Pierre. He was also a producer on the 30 for 30 film: "Chuck and Tito," which looked back at the careers and rivalry of Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz. He lives in Las Vegas, and is an avid, below-average golfer in his spare time.
            Follow on X

          UFC heavyweight Mohammed Usman received a 30-month suspension for intentional testosterone use in September, the Combat Sports Anti-Doping announced on Thursday.

          Usman (11-4), the younger brother of former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, tested positive for testosterone during an out-of-competition drug test and was subsequently removed from a scheduled bout against Valter Walker. According to CSAD, Usman, 36, later admitted to using testosterone and a prohibited peptide, BPC-157.

          Usman's admission of using the banned substances, however, came after he made false statements to CSAD, according to the testing agency. Because of Usman's attempt to "deceive CSAD with a false explanation," an additional six months was added to the standard two-year suspension for testosterone use, resulting in 30 months.

          The ban is retroactively dated Oct. 9, 2025, and will end on April 9, 2028.

          Usman, who fights out of Florida, is a former contestant on "The Ultimate Fighter" series and has a 4-3 record in the UFC.