          PFL chairman Donn Davis, on job since company's start, resigns

          • Brett OkamotoJan 21, 2026, 06:08 PM
          Longtime PFL chairman Donn Davis announced his resignation Wednesday, the latest in a series of changes to the promotion's leadership.

          Davis, 63, announced the move via social media. His exit comes on the heels of departures by longtime CEO Peter Murray and president Ray Sefo.

          "Today I'm stepping down as chairman of PFL," Davis stated on X. "I care deeply about each employee, value highly every investor, respect greatly our fighters, and appreciate sincerely all our fans who supported this company. I gave you everything I've got."

          Davis led the company from its onset in 2017, when a group of investors purchased the World Series of Fighting and relaunched it as the Professional Fighters League. The league operated under a regular season, playoffs format and then tournament format until new CEO John Martin switched to a traditional matchmaking system.