UFC 324: Live results, analysis for Gaethje vs. Pimblett

The UFC might soon have its first challenger for Ilia Topuria's lightweight championship, as Justin Gaethje will face Paddy Pimblett for the interim title in the main event at UFC 324.

Gaethje, a former divisional interim titleholder, earned this opportunity by winning three of his past four fights, including his most recent unanimous decision win over Rafael Fiziev last March. Pimblett, an ascending fan favorite from the U.K., is undefeated inside the Octagon. He enters the fight following a knockout victory over Michael Chandler.

In the co-main event, former men's bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley vies to reenter title contention when he takes on Song Yadong. O'Malley looks to get back in the win column after suffering back-to-back losses in his past two Octagon appearances. Song beat Henry Cejudo by unanimous decision in his previous fight.

Also on the card, two other former UFC champions will be in action as former strawweight titleholder Rose Namajunas will face Natalia Silva in a women's flyweight bout and former two-time men's flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo goes head-to-head with Umar Nurmagomedov in a bantamweight fight.

Brett Okamoto, Andreas Hale, Jeff Wagenheim and Dre Waters break down all the action from the first UFC fight card of the year.