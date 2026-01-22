        <
          Ex-UFC fighter Rozenstruik arrested on battery charge in Florida

          • Brett OkamotoJan 22, 2026, 03:00 AM
          Former UFC heavyweight Jairzinho Rozenstruik was arrested on charges of domestic violence battery and false imprisonment on Monday in Pembroke Pines, Florida, according to police records.

          Rozenstruik, a native of Suriname, was placed into immigration hold after the initial bond was set at $3,500. According to MMAJunkie, citing a report from the Pembroke Pines Police Department, a woman accused Rozenstruik of biting her arm after grabbing her during an argument in a vehicle. The woman also said Rozenstruik prevented her from leaving the car, according to the police report.

          Rozenstruik (15-6), 37, fought in the UFC from 2019 to 2025. He knocked out four consecutive opponents in 2019 to work into UFC heavyweight title contention, before suffering a 20-second knockout loss to Francis Ngannou. Rozenstruik went on to a 5-5 record over his next 10 contests, before the UFC parted ways with him last year.

          Since his UFC release, he has recorded a 2-0 record in Dirty Boxing Championship, recording two knockout victories in 2025.