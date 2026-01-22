Ex-UFC fighter Rozenstruik arrested on battery charge in Florida

Former UFC heavyweight Jairzinho Rozenstruik was arrested on charges of domestic violence battery and false imprisonment on Monday in Pembroke Pines, Florida, according to police records.

Rozenstruik, a native of Suriname, was placed into immigration hold after the initial bond was set at $3,500. According to MMAJunkie, citing a report from the Pembroke Pines Police Department, a woman accused Rozenstruik of biting her arm after grabbing her during an argument in a vehicle. The woman also said Rozenstruik prevented her from leaving the car, according to the police report.

Rozenstruik (15-6), 37, fought in the UFC from 2019 to 2025. He knocked out four consecutive opponents in 2019 to work into UFC heavyweight title contention, before suffering a 20-second knockout loss to Francis Ngannou. Rozenstruik went on to a 5-5 record over his next 10 contests, before the UFC parted ways with him last year.

Since his UFC release, he has recorded a 2-0 record in Dirty Boxing Championship, recording two knockout victories in 2025.