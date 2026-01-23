UFC fighter Cameron Smotherman collapses after making weight

LAS VEGAS -- UFC bantamweight Cameron Smotherman collapsed moments after making weight Friday.

Smotherman (12-6) was scheduled to face Ricky Turcios at UFC 324 on Saturday inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas but the fight was canceled. Smotherman successfully weighed in at 135.5 pounds Friday morning but then collapsed to the floor after taking several steps away from the scale. He was eventually carried off the platform at T-Mobile Arena and tended to by physicians. Turcios also made weight.

Weight cutting is a standard practice in the UFC and MMA in general. It is common for athletes to cut more than 10% of body weight in the days leading up to a weigh-in before rehydrating ahead of the competition.

The UFC has not announced any update on Smotherman. He is 1-2 in three appearances in the UFC.