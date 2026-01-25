O'Malley rallies to outpoint Song at UFC 324, targets Yan next

Open Extended Reactions

LAS VEGAS -- Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley used a late surge in the final round to get back into the win column with a closely contested unanimous decision over Song Yadong on Saturday night in the UFC 324 co-main event at T-Mobile Arena.

All three judges scored the fight 29-28 in favor of O'Malley, who targeted a rematch with the current champion for his next fight.

"Petr Yan has something I want," O'Malley said. "You want that rematch. I want it, too. Much respect to [former champion Merab Dvalishvili], but that's what I want next."

O'Malley narrowly defeated Yan by split decision in 2022, which set up his title fight with Aljamain Sterling, whom he stopped in the second round to become the bantamweight champion. But O'Malley was able to secure only one title defense before he was brought back down to earth following back-to-back losses to Dvalishvili.

On Saturday night, O'Malley, the UFC's No. 3-ranked bantamweight, fought a patient and composed fight, utilizing stance switches, a sharp jab and solid footwork to steer clear of the No. 5-ranked Song's power. The speed difference was evident from the opening seconds, but Song kept the forward pressure on to prevent O'Malley from using his length to connect with his powerful right hand.

Sean O'Malley finished strong to edge Song Yadong by decision Saturday night, then called out bantamweight champ Petr Yan for a rematch. Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

After being neutralized in the striking department in the opening round, Song secured a takedown in the closing seconds to give O'Malley something to think about.

Following a nip-and-tuck second round in which Song was more active, the fight hung in the balance in the final frame. O'Malley connected with a right hand and a standing knee in the closing minute to nudge ahead of Song and closed the show to collect his first win in nearly two years.

The fight with Song was elevated to the co-main event following Kayla Harrison's withdrawal from her UFC women's bantamweight title defense against Amanda Nunes.