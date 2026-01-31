UFC 325 LIVE: Results and analysis for Volkanovski vs. Lopes 2

Open Extended Reactions

The UFC will host its second numbered event in two weeks on Saturday, when UFC 325 takes place at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. Last week, the promotion held UFC 324 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This is the first time since 2021 the UFC has fielded back-to-back numbered events.

In the main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski puts his belt on the line in a rematch with Diego Lopes. Volkanovski won the first bout via unanimous decision at UFC 314 nine months ago.

Rising lightweight challenger Benoît Saint Denis takes on fan-favorite Dan Hooker in the co-main event, and Mauricio Ruffy clashes with Rafael Fiziev in a lightweight bout.

Brett Okamoto and Sam Bruce break down all the action from UFC 325, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.