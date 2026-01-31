        <
          Shavkat Rakhmonov injures knee again, will miss nine months

          • Brett OkamotoJan 31, 2026, 11:39 PM
          UFC welterweight contender Shavkat Rakhmonov, who missed all of 2025 because of injuries to his knee, is expected to miss most of 2026 after injuring the knee again, his manager, Daniel Rubenstein, said Saturday.

          Rakhmonov (19-0) recently underwent surgery on the knee and is expected to miss nine months, Rubenstein said. He has not fought since December 2024, when he defeated Ian Machado Garry in a five-round unanimous decision at UFC 310.

          Fighting out of Kazakhstan, Rakhmonov has been the unofficial dark horse of the UFC's 170-pound division for several years. He finished his first 18 professional opponents before going the distance with Garry. Rakhmonov also holds notable wins over Stephen Thompson and Geoff Neal.

          Despite 13 months of inactivity, Rakhmonov is currently ranked No. 2 in the UFC's welterweight division. He had been targeting a return to the Octagon this spring before his injury.