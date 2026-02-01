Ranking Volkanovski, Salkilld, Ofli, and all the ANZ fighters from UFC325

Open Extended Reactions

The UFC returned to Sydney with Alexander Volkanovski headlining against Diego Lopes with the featherweight title on the line.

There were 13 Aussie or Kiwi fighters on the card at Qudos Bank Arena, and it was a successful days work with 8 fighters having their arm raised at the end.

Here's how we ranked their performances.

How did the Aussies and Kiwis fare at UFC 325 in Sydney? We ranked their performances. ESPN/Getty Images

1. Alexander Volkanovski (Featherweight) defeated Diego Lopes by unanimous decision

Who else could be number one but the champ? The noise inside the building from the first strains of 'Land Down Under', to Bruce Buffer's intro, to the final bell, were the like this arena has never experienced, and it inspired him to another masterclass. Volk spoke in the buildup of "bulldozing opponents" well that wasn't the strategy here. It was more of the same clinical, carefully executed gameplan from the featherweight champion, mixing leg kicks, jabs, and well-timed attempts to grapple. It was a victory delivered by surgical precision and exemplary tactics, and further cemented his place in the folklore of UFC and Australian sport.

2. Jonathan Micallef (Welterweight) defeated Oban Elliott by second-round submission (rear naked choke)

The prelims kicked off with a much-anticipated bout -- postponed from the 2025 Perth Fight Night -- between Micallef and the highly touted Welshman Oban Elliott. There were plenty of words and bad blood in the build-up, with the Aussie prevailing after an engrossing contest. Elliott cut Micallef early but was also knocked down by the Australian. The second round was cat-and-mouse before Micallef secured the takedown and grabbed the submission via a rear naked choke. A super impressive second victory for Micallef in the UFC.

Jonathan Micallef took down Oban Elliott with a rean naked choke at UFC 325. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

3. Quillan Salkilld (Lightweight) defeated Jamie Mullarkey by first-round submission (rear naked choke)

Clinical. The only word to describe the first-round submission from Perth's Salkilld. Mullarkey was all action early, pinning his more-fancied opponent against the cage, but Salkilld flipped him to the mat and struck - locking in a neck crank before transitioning to a rear naked choke for the stoppage. Salkilld now has four UFC victories, three by first-round stoppage, in the last year. A top 15 challenge beckons.

4. Cam Rowston (Middleweight) defeated Cody Brundage by TKO in the second round

Rowston -- fighting out of City Kickboxing (CKB) -- followed up his spectacular Perth debut with another statement, thrilling Sydney fans with a second-round TKO over hardened veteran Cody Brundage. After a tight opening round, Rowston's length came to the fore in the second as he slipped inside, grabbed the takedown and unleashed relentless ground-and-pound to force the stoppage. Now 2-0 in the UFC, Rowston looks destined for a rapid rise.

5. Jacob Malkoun (Middleweight) defeated Torrez Finney by unanimous decision

After nearly two years away from the Octagon, Sydney's Jacob Malkoun looked superb against DWCS alumnus Torrez Finney. Malkoun dominated throughout, outstriking Finney, scoring two knockdowns and even controlling the fight on the mat - Finney's traditional strength. The American appeared to gas early while nursing a leg injury, as Malkoun cruised to a unanimous decision and snapped Finney's unbeaten record.

Jacob Malkoun got the unanimous-decision victory against Torrez Finney. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

6. Dom Mar Fan (Lightweight) defeated Sangwook Kim by unanimous decision

Brisbane-based Dom Mar Fan, who entered this Road to the UFC final with just two career losses -- both to Quillan Salkilld -- took time to settle into the fight. Kim's early grappling control caused little damage, and a grapple-heavy second round was narrowly edged by the Aussie. The third was a firecracker, with Mar Fan's superior striking eventually swaying all three judges and earning him a UFC contract alongside stablemate Tom Nolan.

7. Lawrence Lui (Bantamweight) defeated Sulangrangbo by split decision

The opening fight of the card was a banger, with Road to the UFC bantamweights lighting up Qudos Bank Arena. Kiwi Lawrence Lui, fighting out of CBK, earned a split decision by working through his opponent's superior striking and controlling rounds one and three with repeated takedown attempts. An emotional Lui dropped to his knees as the decision was read and his place in the UFC was confirmed.

8. Sebastian Szalay (Featherweight) lost to Keiichiro Nakamura by third-round knockout

A stablemate of Quillan Salkilld and Cody Haddon, Szalay was in control for long stretches, dominating the first round, scoring a knockdown in the second and dictating the fight overall. But Nakamura emerged desperate for a finish in the third, and with just over a minute remaining a visibly tired Szalay was caught by a brutal knee to the jaw. He crumpled to the canvas, forcing Herb Dean to step in.

9. Dan Hooker (Lightweight) lost to Benoît Saint Denis by TKO in the second round

Ultimately, grappling proved Hooker's undoing against the French 'God of War'. On the feet the contest felt even, with Hooker finding Saint Denis repeatedly, but once it hit the mat the tide turned. Saint Denis capitalised after Hooker initiated a takedown early in the second, controlling and punishing him for nearly three excruciating minutes before forcing the TKO.

Dan Hooker was soundly beaten by TKO by Benoit Daint Denis in Sydney. Mark Kolbe Photography/Getty Images

10. Tai Tuivasa (Heavyweight) lost to Tallison Teixeira by unanimous decision

If this were ranked by crowd noise, Bam Bam would be No. 1. Unfortunately for Tuivasa, this marked a sixth straight UFC loss. Teixeira's size and length were decisive, as he dominated the grappling and controlled Tuivasa for much of the first two rounds. Tuivasa rallied hard in the third, rocking the Brazilian, but couldn't find the finish as Teixeira held on for a unanimous decision.

11. Kaan Ofli (Featherweight) defeated Yizha by majority decision

In the night's most curious result, Melbourne's Kaan Ofli earned a majority decision over China's Yizha. Ofli controlled much of the first round before a late flurry shifted momentum. Yizha dominated the second and appeared to seal the fight with late takedowns, but the judges returned scores of 29-28, 29-28, and 28-28 in Ofli's favour.

Kaan Ofli got the decision win over Yi Zha at UFC 325 in Sydney. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

12. Junior Tafa (Light Heavyweight) lost to Billy Elekana by second-round submission (rear naked choke)

The second bout of Tafa's return to light heavyweight ended in another setback. Tafa looked comfortable on the feet in Round 1, but familiar struggles on the ground resurfaced in the second. Elekana eventually locked in a rear naked choke, forcing a quick tap. It's now just one win in Tafa's last five UFC appearances.

