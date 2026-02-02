UFC 325 fight grades: Why Volkanovski vs. Lopes didn't earn an A

Open Extended Reactions

The UFC returned to Australia for UFC 325, as Alexander Volkanovski put his featherweight title on the line in a rematch against Diego Lopes. While not the most tantalizing main event, considering that we saw this same matchup last April, the rest of the card had some intrigue with a pair of fights that did not disappoint and a prospect on the rise.

The expectations weren't as high as last week's event, UFC 324, but lowered expectations leave room to exceed the initial forecast. Was that the case at UFC 325?

Not really.

After each UFC numbered event, we break down and assess the quality of each fight and the fight card itself based on skill displayed, competitiveness and what is at stake.

Featherweight championship: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes 2

Result: Volkanovski defeats Lopez by unanimous decision

Grade: B

There's a point while watching Volkanovski's win over Lopes where you'll ask yourself: Wasn't the last fight more competitive? The answer is yes. And while this fight was pretty good, it's hard to shake the fact that we just saw it. It didn't take long to realize that Volkanovski still had Lopes' number and was going to win another decision. The champion simply outskilled the rugged Lopes to retain the title. Of all of Volkanovski's impressive title defenses, this will likely go down as the least memorable.

Result: Saint Denis defeats Hooker by second-round TKO

Grade: B

The "God of War" relied on his wrestling against Hooker, deploying a brilliant game plan that sucked the fight out of Hooker and prevented him from using his striking. The constant takedown attempts by Saint Denis eventually led Hooker to go for an ill-advised leg trip during a clinch attempt. Saint Denis snuffed it out and landed on top, where he eventually was able to use ground-and-pound to earn the early stoppage. Masterful execution from Saint Denis, who played the long game for what might be the biggest win of his career thus far.

Result: Ruffy defeats Fiziev by second-round TKO

Grade: B

Fireworks were expected between Fiziev and Ruffy, but the fight started as a technical striking battle and eventually ramped up to an explosive finish. Ruffy picked his spots to strike, but Fiziev was busier and kept Ruffy off-balance with the threat of a takedown in the opening frame. In Round 2, Ruffy found his groove, plucking and prodding at Fiziev one strike at a time until he broke through with a straight right hand that badly hurt Fiziev. Ruffy refused to let him off the hook until the referee stopped the fight. It wasn't a barnburner, but it was certainly a fight you should check out.

Quillan Salkilld beat Jamie Mullarkey at UFC 325 to remain unbeaten inside the Octagon. Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Result: Salkilld defeats Mullarkey by first-round submission

Grade: B

Salkilld is becoming must-see television, and his latest performance showcased just how dynamic he is. A frantic pace from both fighters was eventually stymied by Salkilld, who hit a beautiful leg trip on Mullarkey. Salkilld swiftly transitioned to Mullarkey's back and sank in a neck crack that elicited the tap. This was a fast-paced, fun fight that further raised Salkilld's profile.

Result: Teixeira defeats Tuivasa by unanimous decision

Grade: C+

Teixeira used his wrestling and striking to nullify Tuivasa's power punching early. Then fatigue set in, leading to a dramatic final round that Teixeira let Tuivasa back into. Teixeira was knocked around the Octagon but refused to fold. It was a fun final round, but the early dominance of Teixeira won him the decision.

Result: Micallef defeats Elliott by second-round submission

Grade: C+

Micallef had to weather a storm to pull off this win. The hard-charging Elliott didn't respect Micallef and paid dearly for it in Round 2. After Elliott hurt Micallef, Elliott engaged in a clinch rather than keep his distance, allowing Micallef to score a takedown and sink in a rear-naked choke to get the win. A solid fight with an impressive finish.

Billy Elekana, right, beat Justin Tafa by second-round submission at UFC 325. Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Result: Elekana defeats Tafa by second-round submission

Grade: C+

Elekana knew that trading punches with Tafa wasn't the path to victory after getting caught with a right hand in the first round. And Tafa knew that he had to stay off the canvas. Elekana got the takedown he wanted in the second round, taking Tafa's back and choking him out.

Result: Ofli defeats Yizha by majority decision

Grade: C

This was a strange fight with a somewhat controversial decision. Ofli was in control until Round 2, when Yizha teed off on him and appeared to be closing in on a finish. But Ofli made it out of the round and slowed things down to a crawl in the final round to narrowly squeeze out a win. The fight itself had one exciting round that favored Yizha, but Ofli grinded out a win. This isn't a fight you need to go out of your way to see.

Result: Rowston defeats Brundage by second-round TKO

Grade: C

Rowston picked up the stoppage win with a high-pressure performance that eventually broke Brundage down. He marched forward from the start of the fight and had little regard for Brundage's standup. Rowston had to eat a few punches to get inside, but it was all worth to creat oepenings to land his power shots. It was a relatively one-sided fight in which Brundage couldn't slow Rowston's relentless pressure. This fight ended with a finish, but it wasn't spectacular.

Result: Malkoun defeats Finney by unanimous decision

Grade: D+

Malkoun had a baffling game plan. He dominated Finney in the standup before inexplicably deciding to wrestle when it appeared he was closing in on a finish. Finney, who is an exceptional wrestler, was compromised with an apparent leg injury and had no answers for Malkoun's boxing. A fight that should have ended early dragged to the final bell. Malkoun won, but it wasn't impressive against an injured opponent.

UFC 325 fight card grade: C

This was the true definition of an average night of fights. No fight was terrible, but there wasn't anything that we'll remember by the end of the year. Outside of Salkilld and Ruffy's stoppage victories, even the finishes were rather dull. The best fight of the night was a rematch that nobody asked for.