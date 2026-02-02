Movsar Evloev, Lerone Murphy headline March UFC London card

Open Extended Reactions

A featherweight matchup between Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy -- that will likely determine the division's next No. 1 contender -- has been scheduled for March 21 in London.

The five-round, 145-pound contest will headline UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. UFC officials announced the main event, as well as a welterweight matchup between Michael Page (24-3) and (14-2), on Monday.

Evloev (19-0) and Murphy (17-0-1) will each carry undefeated records into the event. The winner is almost guaranteed to challenge Alexander Volkanovski for the title next. Many pundits felt one of the two should have challenged Volkanovski at UFC 325 last weekend in Sydney, but the UFC opted to book Diego Lopes for that opportunity instead. Volkanovski defeated Lopes for the second time on Saturday by decision.

Evloev, of Russia, hasn't fought since December 2024. Murphy, of Manchester, elevated himself into title contention last year, with impressive victories over Josh Emmett and Aaron Pico. Evloev and Murphy are currently ranked the Nos. 1 and 3 contenders in the division, respectively.