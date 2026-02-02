        <
        >

          Movsar Evloev, Lerone Murphy headline March UFC London card

          • Brett OkamotoFeb 2, 2026, 05:04 PM
            Close
              Brett Okamoto has reported on mixed martial arts and boxing at ESPN since 2010. He has covered all of the biggest events in combat sports during that time, including in-depth interviews and features with names such as Dana White, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao and Georges St-Pierre. He was also a producer on the 30 for 30 film: "Chuck and Tito," which looked back at the careers and rivalry of Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz. He lives in Las Vegas, and is an avid, below-average golfer in his spare time.
            Follow on X

          A featherweight matchup between Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy -- that will likely determine the division's next No. 1 contender -- has been scheduled for March 21 in London.

          The five-round, 145-pound contest will headline UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. UFC officials announced the main event, as well as a welterweight matchup between Michael Page (24-3) and (14-2), on Monday.

          Evloev (19-0) and Murphy (17-0-1) will each carry undefeated records into the event. The winner is almost guaranteed to challenge Alexander Volkanovski for the title next. Many pundits felt one of the two should have challenged Volkanovski at UFC 325 last weekend in Sydney, but the UFC opted to book Diego Lopes for that opportunity instead. Volkanovski defeated Lopes for the second time on Saturday by decision.

          Evloev, of Russia, hasn't fought since December 2024. Murphy, of Manchester, elevated himself into title contention last year, with impressive victories over Josh Emmett and Aaron Pico. Evloev and Murphy are currently ranked the Nos. 1 and 3 contenders in the division, respectively.