Moreno now to face Kavanagh at UFC Fight Night on Feb. 28

Former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno will now face English prospect Lone'er Kavanagh at UFC Fight Night on March 14, after his original opponent withdrew this week due to injury.

Moreno (23-9-1) was scheduled to face Asu Almabayaev (23-3) in a three-round contest inside Meta Apex in Las Vegas. Moreno is ranked No. 5 in the division and looking to rebound from a loss to Tatsuro Taira in December.

Almabayaev is ranked No. 7, however this new matchup with Kavanagh (9-1) might be even more intriguing for Moreno. Kavanagh, 26, is one of the top prospects at 125 pounds and has finished four of his nine career wins by knockout. He fights out of London, and is currently ranked No. 15 in the UFC's flyweight division.

Kavanagh was already scheduled to compete on the card against Brazil's Bruno Silva (15-7-2). Silva will now face veteran Charles Johnson instead, who just suffered a first-round knockout loss to Alex Perez on Jan. 24 in Las Vegas.