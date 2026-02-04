        <
        >

          Moreno now to face Kavanagh at UFC Fight Night on Feb. 28

          • Brett OkamotoFeb 4, 2026, 07:16 PM
            Close
              Brett Okamoto has reported on mixed martial arts and boxing at ESPN since 2010. He has covered all of the biggest events in combat sports during that time, including in-depth interviews and features with names such as Dana White, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao and Georges St-Pierre. He was also a producer on the 30 for 30 film: "Chuck and Tito," which looked back at the careers and rivalry of Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz. He lives in Las Vegas, and is an avid, below-average golfer in his spare time.
            Follow on X

          Former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno will now face English prospect Lone'er Kavanagh at UFC Fight Night on March 14, after his original opponent withdrew this week due to injury.

          Moreno (23-9-1) was scheduled to face Asu Almabayaev (23-3) in a three-round contest inside Meta Apex in Las Vegas. Moreno is ranked No. 5 in the division and looking to rebound from a loss to Tatsuro Taira in December.

          Almabayaev is ranked No. 7, however this new matchup with Kavanagh (9-1) might be even more intriguing for Moreno. Kavanagh, 26, is one of the top prospects at 125 pounds and has finished four of his nine career wins by knockout. He fights out of London, and is currently ranked No. 15 in the UFC's flyweight division.

          Kavanagh was already scheduled to compete on the card against Brazil's Bruno Silva (15-7-2). Silva will now face veteran Charles Johnson instead, who just suffered a first-round knockout loss to Alex Perez on Jan. 24 in Las Vegas.