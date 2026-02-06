UFC White House event will have 6-7 fights, TKO says

Open Extended Reactions

The UFC event set to take place June 14 at the White House's South Lawn in Washington, D.C., will have at least six fights, TKO Group CEO and executive chairman Ari Emanuel said Friday on "The Pat McAfee Show."

Emanuel appeared on the show with TKO Group president Mark Shapiro to give some insight into the unprecedented event.

Emanuel said the fight card would consist of six or seven fights and be simulcast on CBS and Paramount+.

Although it is not yet known who will be fighting at the event, which takes place on President Donald Trump's 80th birthday, Emanuel said there will be 3,000 to 4,000 people in attendance.

"[Dana White] hasn't said to us what the card is going to be, but I know they are working pretty hard on it right now," Emanuel said. "I don't know who is not watching these fights."