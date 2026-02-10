        <
        >

          UFC champion Tom Aspinall undergoes surgery on both eyes

          • Brett OkamotoFeb 10, 2026, 11:35 PM
            Close
              Brett Okamoto has reported on mixed martial arts and boxing at ESPN since 2010. He has covered all of the biggest events in combat sports during that time, including in-depth interviews and features with names such as Dana White, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao and Georges St-Pierre. He was also a producer on the 30 for 30 film: "Chuck and Tito," which looked back at the careers and rivalry of Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz. He lives in Las Vegas, and is an avid, below-average golfer in his spare time.
            Follow on X

          UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall underwent surgery on both of his eyes Tuesday as he continues to make his way back from a pair of eye-pokes suffered during a fight against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 in October.

          Aspinall, 32, posted about the operations online, in coordination with his medical team at Optegra in London. Aspinall (15-3) has not yet been cleared to resume competition but has indicated he wants to rebook his matchup against Gane as soon as possible.

          "After his highly publicised eye poke injury, Optegra's expert team is proud to have supported MMA fighter and UFC Heavyweight Champion [Aspinall]," the online update read. "Over recent months we've been working closely with him on his recovery. Following his operation on both eyes we continue the journey to get Tom's vision back to fighting fitness."

          Aspinall's first title defense ended in a no-contest, when he was unable to continue after what was officially ruled an accidental eye poke. In the months since, Aspinall has said he believes Gane committed the foul on purpose. The English champion has suffered from double vision and lack of eye movement because of damage caused by the eye poke.