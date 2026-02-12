UFC releases top-10 heavyweight Jailton Almeida amid 2-fight skid

Open Extended Reactions

The UFC has parted ways with Top 10 heavyweight Jailton Almeida following his decision loss to Rizvan Kuniev last weekend in Las Vegas.

Almeida (22-5) had not exhausted his exclusive contract, but the UFC elected to release him early. Almeida's management confirmed his release to ESPN, after an initial report out of Brazil. He was the No. 8-ranked contender in the heavyweight division.

The UFC signed Almeida off its Contender Series in 2022, and he got off to a blistering start with finishes in his first five appearances. Overall, the 34-year-old ground specialist went 8-3 in the UFC, but had lost three of his last five. He competed in the light heavyweight division in 2022 and had contemplated a return, but the UFC opted to part ways instead.

His losses in the UFC came to Kuniev, Alexander Volkov and Curtis Blaydes. He is expected to seek a contract with another promotion.